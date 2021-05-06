Krafton announces Battlegrounds Mobile India

South Korean game maker Krafton has announced Battlegrounds Mobile India, the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile was hugely popular in India before it got banned in September 2020, because of fears about data security and links with Chinese owner Tencent.

But finally, after a long negotiation with the Indian government, Krafton is going to bring back the game in a rebranded version.

With privacy and data protection being a top priority for the Indian government, Krafton will be working with various partners to ensure data protection and security, at each stage.

This is to ensure privacy rights are respected, and all the collected data goes in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India.

In the initial phase Battlegrounds Mobile will offer a series of local events and have its regional esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

The game will be only playable in India.

You can find out more details via the website.