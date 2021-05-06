News

Krafton announces Battlegrounds Mobile India

New version following original's ban

Krafton announces Battlegrounds Mobile India
By , Staff Writer

South Korean game maker Krafton has announced Battlegrounds Mobile India, the rebranded version of PUBG Mobile India.

PUBG Mobile was hugely popular in India before it got banned in September 2020, because of fears about data security and links with Chinese owner Tencent. 

But finally, after a long negotiation with the Indian government, Krafton is going to bring back the game in a rebranded version.

With privacy and data protection being a top priority for the Indian government, Krafton will be working with various partners to ensure data protection and security, at each stage.

This is to ensure privacy rights are respected, and all the collected data goes in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations in India.

In the initial phase Battlegrounds Mobile will offer a series of local events and have its regional esports ecosystem with tournaments and leagues.

The game will be only playable in India.

You can find out more details via the website


Tags:
Tousif Biswas
Tousif Biswas
Staff Writer

Grew up playing Super Mario, Contra, etcetera just like other 90s kids and now he is totally into Mobile Gaming. He has been following the gaming industry since his childhood. Tousif holds a bachelors degree in English and a masters degree in Business Administration. Other than gaming, he is interested in Photography, an ardent fan of Real Madrid, and a big follower of ColdPlay.

Related Articles

News Mar 10th, 2021

Krafton backs Indian esports firm Nodwin Gaming with $22.4 million

News Feb 25th, 2021

PUBG: New State is coming to mobile devices later this year

News Jan 19th, 2021

A new PUBG Mobile game is on the way

News Jan 19th, 2021

Krafton could be valued at $27.2bn for IPO

News Sep 28th, 2020

Krafton to merge with PUBG Corp later this year

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies