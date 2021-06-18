Battlegrounds Mobile India does 20 million and PUBG: New State 17 million Google Play pre-registrations

South Korean developer Krafton has announced that PUBG: New State has broken the 17 million mark for pre-registrations on Google Play Store.

This is up from 10 million pre-registrations announced in April.

The news follows the game's successful closed Alpha Test in the US, which ran from 11-13 June.

Data and user feedback from that test will be crunched to further improve the game prior to its planned full release later in 2021.

Android users can still pre-register for the game and will receive an exclusive vehicle skin when it launches.

Pre-registration via the Apple App Store will open during Q3.

Both barrels

More generally, Krafton is keeping busy in terms of mobile games, with its Battlegrounds Mobile India surpassing 20 million pre-registrations on Google Play within two weeks.

Battlegrounds Mobile India is an India-specific version of the game that resulted from PUBG Mobile being banned in India in November 2020.

Developed by PUBG Studio, PUBG: New State is a brand new version of the battle royale game designed specifically for mobile with a particular focus on improved graphics.

Krafton is currently preparing for a $5 billion IPO, which would be South Korean's biggest ever.

PUBG Mobile was one of only five games to generate over one billion in 2020.