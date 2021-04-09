News

PUBG: New State exceeds 10 million pre-registrations on Google Play

The game will launch later in 2021

PUBG: New State exceeds 10 million pre-registrations on Google Play
By , Staff Writer

Krafton's upcoming mobile battle royale title PUBG: New State has exceeded 10 million pre-registrations.

The milestone has been hit on Google Play alone, within 43 days of pre-registrations opening on the storefront.

However, five million players registered their interest within one week of PUBG: New State's pre-registrations going live.

Players from more than 170 countries have pre-registered, though the game has proven to be most popular in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.

To war

Serving as a sequel to PUBG Mobile, New State was formally announced in February 2021.

However, news of a new PUBG game for mobile broke earlier this year, as the South Korean company insisted it would not be known as "a one-hit wonder."

PUBG Mobile has proven to be exceedingly popular since its February 2018 launch, with one billion downloads and $5 billion in lifetime revenue.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

Kayleigh is the Staff Writer for PocketGamer.biz. Besides PGbiz and PCGI she has written as a list writer for Game Rant, rambling about any and all things games related. You can also find her on Twitter talking utter nonsense.

Related Articles

News Mar 8th, 2021

PUBG: New State hits five million pre-registrations in one week

News Feb 25th, 2021

PUBG: New State is coming to mobile devices later this year

Job News Apr 6th, 2021

Krafton adds four new board members

News Mar 10th, 2021

Krafton backs Indian esports firm Nodwin Gaming with $22.4 million

News Jan 19th, 2021

A new PUBG Mobile game is on the way

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies