PUBG: New State exceeds 10 million pre-registrations on Google Play

Krafton's upcoming mobile battle royale title PUBG: New State has exceeded 10 million pre-registrations.

The milestone has been hit on Google Play alone, within 43 days of pre-registrations opening on the storefront.

However, five million players registered their interest within one week of PUBG: New State's pre-registrations going live.

Players from more than 170 countries have pre-registered, though the game has proven to be most popular in the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Europe and the Americas.

To war

Serving as a sequel to PUBG Mobile, New State was formally announced in February 2021.

However, news of a new PUBG game for mobile broke earlier this year, as the South Korean company insisted it would not be known as "a one-hit wonder."

PUBG Mobile has proven to be exceedingly popular since its February 2018 launch, with one billion downloads and $5 billion in lifetime revenue.