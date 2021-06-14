News

Optimising your mobile campaigns with data

Mintegral, Sensor Tower and Kooapps have partnered to host an online event exploring mobile advertising in 2021

Optimising your mobile campaigns with data
By

Optimise your campaigns with data-driven creative insights is a brand new online event, which will explore mobile ad creativity and the use of data in the app markets of 2021.

Created and hosted by mobile marketing company Mintegral, data expert Sensor Tower and games developer/publisher Kooapps, the webinar is free and takes place on Tuesday, 22nd June, at 18:30 BST.

The event will discuss mobile creative trends, creative testing and iteration, app store optimisation and other techniques for reaching, growing and monetising an audience.

Participants will learn about:

  • Mobile creative trends in 2021
  • Creative testing and iteration
  • App store optimisation
  • Playable ads
  • Creative strategies across all games genres

The event speakers are:

Mintegral business development director Sumit Mahawar

Mahawar holds an MS from the USC Iovine and Young Academy. He has over a decade of experience in mobile and has touched every facet with his time at Greystripe, Kiwi Games, JetFuel and now Mintegral.

Sensor Tower senior gaming account manager Mike Gullo

Gullo works with games-focused firms (developers, publishers, networks, investors and everything in-between) from all over the world. Gullo previously worked at WB Games in product and developer relations.

KooApps CEO and co-founder Chun-Kai Wang

Kooapps is the creator of over 30 titles including Snake.io and Pictoword, a fun educational word-guessing game with over 30 million downloads. Prior to Kooapps, Wang was a software developer at Microsoft Research where he built large-scale web services to analyse Twitter streams for named entities.

Registration for the webinar is now open.


Tags:
Guest Author (Sponsored)
Guest Author (Sponsored)

PocketGamer.biz regularly posts content from a variety of guest writers across the games industry. These encompass a wide range of topics and people from different backgrounds and diversities, sharing their opinion on the hottest trending topics, undiscovered gems and what the future of the business holds.

Related Articles

Comment & Opinion Dec 19th, 2019

After making hundreds of playable ads, these are the key things we’ve learned

Comment & Opinion Aug 5th, 2019

Voodoo’s ad monetisation and the recipe for hyper-casual success

News Mar 30th, 2021

Update: Crash Bandicoot: On the Run races to 25 million global downloads

Feature Mar 22nd, 2021

From Guardian of Light to Reloaded, here's how Tomb Raider fares on mobile

News Feb 18th, 2021

Webinar: Join Tenjin, Gamejam and Mintegral as we look forward to mobile in 2021

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies