Optimising your mobile campaigns with data

Optimise your campaigns with data-driven creative insights is a brand new online event, which will explore mobile ad creativity and the use of data in the app markets of 2021.
Created and hosted by mobile marketing company Mintegral, data expert Sensor Tower and games developer/publisher Kooapps, the webinar is free and takes place on Tuesday, 22nd June, at 18:30 BST.
The event will discuss mobile creative trends, creative testing and iteration, app store optimisation and other techniques for reaching, growing and monetising an audience.
Participants will learn about:
- Mobile creative trends in 2021
- Creative testing and iteration
- App store optimisation
- Playable ads
- Creative strategies across all games genres
The event speakers are:
Mintegral business development director Sumit Mahawar
Mahawar holds an MS from the USC Iovine and Young Academy. He has over a decade of experience in mobile and has touched every facet with his time at Greystripe, Kiwi Games, JetFuel and now Mintegral.
Sensor Tower senior gaming account manager Mike Gullo
Gullo works with games-focused firms (developers, publishers, networks, investors and everything in-between) from all over the world. Gullo previously worked at WB Games in product and developer relations.
KooApps CEO and co-founder Chun-Kai Wang
Kooapps is the creator of over 30 titles including Snake.io and Pictoword, a fun educational word-guessing game with over 30 million downloads. Prior to Kooapps, Wang was a software developer at Microsoft Research where he built large-scale web services to analyse Twitter streams for named entities.
Registration for the webinar is now open.
