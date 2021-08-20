Play-to-earn gaming community Yield Guild raises $4.6 million

CEO

Satori

Gabriel Leydon co-founded Machine Zone (formerly known as Addmired) and has served as its Chief Executive Officer since January 2008. Mr. Leydon is the company’s visionary and overseas product design, monetization, recruiting as well as all levels of operations.

Under Mr. Leydon’s direction, Machine Zone has changed the face of mobile gaming with its most recent game, “Game of War – Fire Age”, a real-time mobile massively-multiplayer online game and parallel chat-speak translation application that translates over 40 languages for its players in real-time, connecting game players around the globe at the same time in a single virtual universe.

Prior to co-founding Addmired, Mr. Leydon spent seven years in the coin-op arcade business at companies such as Atari, Tsunami Visual and Global VR. From 2006 to 2007, Mr. Leydon designed, from concept to completion, the “America’s Army” arcade game, the very first arcade game designed for the U.S. Army. With support from the Pentagon and the U.S. Armed Forces, Mr. Leydon launched a successful advertising campaign with a 24/7 running commercial for the Army in highly trafficked areas such as movie theaters and arcades.

As a prominent figure in the games industry, Mr. Leydon has had speaking engagements at high-profile industry conferences such as the Games Developers Conference, MobileBeat, Casual Connect, and Inside Social Apps and has been featured in the media with such publications as The Wall Street Journal, New York Times, TechCrunch and VentureBeat.