Indian midcore dev SuperGaming raises $5.5 million Series A funding

Well-positioned to capture growth in India and globally

By , Staff Writer

Indian mobile game development studio SuperGaming has raised a $5.5 million Series A funding round.

The funding round was led by Skycatcher and included AET Fund, BAce Capital, Dream Incubator, 1Up Ventures, and Monish Darda.

The funding comes after SuperGaming revealed revenue growth of 40 per cent year-over-year. 

It previously raised $1.3 million in seed funding in 2019.

The studio led the development of MaskGun that has been downloaded over 50 million times. Another title from the studio, Devil Amongst Us, generated 10 million installs within four months since release.

SuperGaming also developed Bored, a selection of games for remote teams to use over workplace communication platform Slack that is used in over 2,500 Slack channels access the US, UK, Europe, and India.

Additionally, SuperGaming has been developing a new battle royale, Indus, expected to release in early 2022.

The studio plan to use the funding to expand its talent pool and accelerate the development of future titles.

"The most exciting market for gaming"

"We will utilize this fundraise to establish SuperGaming as India's foremost gaming company," said SuperGaming co-founder and CEO Roby John.

"Having shown our capability of building globally successful multiplayer games, we are now expanding our world-class talent pool and accelerating the development of new titles."

Skycatcher founder and fund manager Sia Kamalie added: "India is easily the most exciting market for gaming in the next decade and is developing at an extraordinary pace.

"SuperGaming is well-positioned to capture both India and the global market. In our three-plus years of searching the Indian startup scene, SuperGaming was the only team that is building games by global standards."

The Indian development scene is following many global trends particularly in M&A with veteran outfit Rolocule Games acquired by Dream Sports.


Aaron Orr is a freelance writer for PocketGamer.biz with a lifelong interest and passion for the games industry.

