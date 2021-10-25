IronSource acquires mobile marketing outfit Bidalgo

Mobile business platform IronSource has acquired mobile marketing firm Bidalgo for an undisclosed amount.

Bidalgo provides a platform for app marketers to drive growth by giving control over marketing investments.

The purpose of this acquisition is to "deepen" the firm’s market presence, particularly as Bidalgo’s consumer base extends beyond mobile games, including dating, social and e-commerce apps.

Additionally, IronSource will offer a wider spectrum of marketing-focused products thus increasing the value of the platform for app marketers.

Expanding the platform

"When we founded Bidalgo more than ten years ago, we had a simple goal in mind: we wanted to build the best platform for marketers to optimize their investment towards exceptional business results," said Bidalgo co-founder and CEO Peli Beeri.

"With industry changes, we identified the importance of creative analysis in providing greater visibility and control for marketers and introduced new tools into our marketing intelligence platform, which today tracks and manages over $1 billion in media spend annually. By combining Bidalgo’s technology with the ironSource platform, we’ll be able to create a unique offering for mobile marketers, with one place to create, analyze and manage every aspect of their paid marketing."

The acquisition is the second from IronSource this month, following the acquisition of mobile advertising and monetisation firm TapJoy for $400 million.

IronSource co-founder and CEO Tomer Bar Zeev added: "IronSource and Bidalgo already work with many of the same customers, who use multiple products on the ironSource platform along with Bidalgo’s marketing technology."

"This not only highlights the value of the combined offering and our stickiness with customers, it’s also a testament to the strength of our platform-based approach to the app economy, and our customer-centric approach to mergers and acquisitions."

This year has been a big one for the Israeli adtech outfit, including going public on the NYSE at a valuation of $11.1 billion and the launching of hypercasual analytics platform LiveGames.