IronSource acquires Tapjoy for $400 million

The intention is to increase IronSource’s SDK footprint

Date Type Companies involved Size
October 15th, 2021 acquisition IronSource $400m
IronSource has announced its acquisition of Tapjoy for $400 million in cash. 

It describes Tapjoy as being "highly profitable" and is expected to generate more than $80 million in sales during 2021. 

The deal itself is expected to close in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022, subject to customary conditions including regulatory approvals.

As for synergies arising, IronSources says the deal will enable its customers to generate more revenue thanks to increased access to diversified advertiser demand.

Additionally, the complimentary technologies will allow developers to enrich in-game economies.

The acquisition will also increase IronSource’s SDK footprint and grow the company’s scale in the mobile games market.

Plugging in something new

“Our platform-based approach to serving app developers means we’re able to plug in multiple strategic additions to our software platform,” said Omer Kaplan, CRO and co-founder of IronSource.

“This acquisition follows that strategy, ultimately allowing us to serve our customers in the most beneficial way possible.”

"We are delighted to be joining IronSource," said Jeff Drobick, CEO of Tapjoy.

“Our SDK [is] integrated on approximately 66,000 apps reaching over 1.6 billion monthly active users. As the App Economy continues to grow, we believe that ironSource is the ideal partner to further leverage our products and expertise for continued growth."

 


