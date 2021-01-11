IronSource snaps up ad quality measurement platform SOOMLA

IronSource has acquired ad quality measurement platform SOOMLA.

Through the tech, developers will be able to see insights into ads that are being run in their apps. As such, they will be able to better monitor advertising that could be deemed misleading or inappropriate.

Using the provided data, developers will be able to create a better user experience.

"We're incredibly excited to join the ironSource team," said SOOMLA CEO Yaniv Nizan.

"We've found a home in a company with the same values and vision - to build innovative and best-in-class technology which empowers developers to run better app businesses - and we're eager to scale the impact and applicability of the SOOMLA technology to even more app developers."

Great acquisition

With SOOMLA's tech, ironSource can offer its users the opportunity to provide a better ad experience for players. Given the importance of advertisement on mobile platforms, insights are invaluable to developers.

"SOOMLA is the ideal fit to continue delivering on ironSource's commitment to create the best business infrastructure for developers," said ironSource co-founder and CRO Omer Kaplan.

"Our goal is to provide a comprehensive growth platform for mobile app developers, and as part of that, we're constantly working to add new features and solutions to empower developers to create, grow and sustain profitable and successful businesses.

"Every developer should be able to access best-in-class technology to better manage their app businesses, and with SOOMLA's technology, we aim to provide those insights both to apps that use our ad mediation solution and those that don't."

In October 2020, ironSource opened up its in-app bidding platform, LevelPlay, to all developers.