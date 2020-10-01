IronSource opens up in-app bidding platform to all developers

Mobile monetisation and marketing firm ironSource has opened up its in-app bidding platform, LevelPlay, to all developers.

Furthermore, the bidding system Facebook Audience Network has now entered open beta and can be accessed via ironSource's platform. It was first introduced to LevelPlay back in May.

"This is a really exciting step towards truly democratising access to in-app bidding," said Nimrod Zuta, VP Product at ironSource.

"With this latest update, any developer, no matter their size, will get equal access to the most robust in-app bidding technology available in the market, along with access to premium demand sources like Facebook Audience Network."

Facebook Audience Network head of partnerships Amit Bhojwani added: "Bidding is increasingly replacing the waterfall as the preferred setup for ad monetisation as it helps maximise revenue while saving valuable time for ad operations teams. This is why we are thrilled that more developers and publishers can now access Facebook Audience Network via bidding on LevelPlay."

"Our goal is to bring operational and monetary efficiencies to all app developers and publishers of all genres and sizes so that everyone can benefit from a fair and open bidding environment."

Get bidding

Previously, only select developers were granted access to the platform, and those selected had to be pre-approved. The first of its kind, LevelPlay allows developers to download the SDK and has bidding up and running instantly.

"It's clear that in-app bidding is fast becoming the industry standard for monetisation, and we're proud to lead that transition," said Zuta.

"Today, 50 per cent of our mediation impressions are running through an in-app bidding environment, an important milestone which signifies just how impactful bidding can be for in-app monetisation. Opening up our platform for all developers to utilise the benefits of in-app bidding will no do