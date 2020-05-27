News

IronSource opens up Facebook Audience Network to its in-app bidding platform LevelPlay

By , Staff Writer

Mobile marketing firm IronSource has revealed that its in-app bidding platform, LevelPlay, will now support Facebook Audience Network in a closed beta.

The move will give opportunities to the thousands of game publishers that utilise the software to establish a network with the Facebook audience, giving access to more demand and the potential to maximise revenue.

Furthermore, IronSource has upgraded its mediation management module, as well as adding new automations and features that will supposedly make it easier to manage waterfalls, optimise in-app bidding, and control monetisation waterfall strategy

The Israeli-based company expects that 70 per cent of its mediation traffic will run through in-app bidding by the end of 2020. 

"Full benefits"

"We continue to make strides in realising the full benefits of in-app bidding for, and together with, our partners," said IronSource vice president of product Nimrod Zuta.

"These latest product developments together with the addition of Facebook Audience Network as a bidding demand source set the stage for us to see the bulk of our mediation traffic run through bidding by the end of 2020."

Facebook Audience Network head of partnerships Amit Bhojwani added: "App bidding creates a more fair, open and efficient ad ecosystem and we’re excited to partner with ironSource to make our demand available through bidding on LevelPlay."

"This is a big win for publishers on many levels. The increased competition for inventory allows publishers to receive better prices for every ad impression served, while the improved operational efficiency helps them drive more impact for their businesses."

IronSource director of strategic partnerships Yuval Lotan recently stated that it's the "best time to launch" as a hypercasual during a panel at PocketGamer Connects Digital.

Tags:
Matthew Forde
Matthew Forde
Staff Writer

Matthew Forde is the staff writer for PocketGamer.biz and also a member of the Pocket Gamer Podcast. You can find him on Twitter @Forde999 talking about Smash Bros. and everything pop culture related - particularly superheroes.

