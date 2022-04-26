ironSource extends advertising app partnership with Tilting Point

Mobile business platform ironSource has today announced that it will be continuing its mediation partnership with the publisher Tilting Point.

A three-year deal has been signed, enabling the further utilisation of ironSource’s mediation tool LevelPlay.

The LevelPlay tool is in use on more than 95 per cent of Tilting Point’s ad-supporting apps, from its own games like Star Trek Timelines and SpongeBob: Krusty Cook-Off to third-party titles such as Adventure Escape Mysteries and Homesteads.

ironSource launched a new LevelPlay feature earlier this year to change ad strategy in real-time.

Partnership preserved

The continuation of this partnership follows a year in which LevelPlay played a large role in Tilting Point’s ability to scale games in a post-IDFA era. It was a successful year for ironSource too, with the firm reporting its 2021 revenue increased by 67 per cent year-over-year to $553 million.

"ironSource has been a critical asset to Tilting Point as far as providing revenue solutions to our game developers," said Tilting Point president and co-CEO Samir Agili.

"The continuation of this partnership is a testament to ironSource’s outstanding and reliable tech service, and should signal to other partners that we will prioritise the best tools available to raise their game."

Nimrod Zuta, vice president of product at ironSource, added: "After a successful long-standing partnership, we’re delighted to continue working with Tilting Point on growing the games in their portfolio.

"We’ve invested heavily in products designed to empower developers with more tools intended to drive business growth, and it’s great to see Tilting Point leveraging multiple solutions on our platform to increase revenue for their game developers – especially following IDFA deprecation."

So far this year, ironSource has already launched numerous products and features like real-time pivot reports and dynamic segmentation to support developers scaling their app businesses. Luna, ironSource’s latest app marketing software, launched last month to support the development of "high-performing interactive creatives".