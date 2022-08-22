Hot Five: August 22nd. The mobile games industry's unmissable news, features and more

Start your week with a Monday briefing of the most read articles from the global mobile games industry in the last seven days on PocketGamer.biz:

1) Aonic acquires exmox for nearly $100 million dollars

It's all going down in ad-tech town. A tidy 'nearly $100 million dollars' brought exmox into the family. Notably, Aonic invested $60 million into AddApptr recently too. With that much money to splash around, it's clear that Aonic is one to watch.

2) Supercell to shelve Clash Quest in September

Supercell's unicorn-chasing expectations strike again, as Clash Quest fails to meet expectations and is lined up for an early retirement.

3) Samir Agili: The emergence of Web3 games resets the playing field

Tilting Point's CEO took a moment out of their busy day to tell us about their experiences in the industry, and their thoughts on the future.

4) Tencent reports first quarterly loss since first listing in 2004

The normalisation of the market following the pandemic is cited as a cause, but there are some other interesting snippets in there.

5) Is the AppLovin, Unity, and ironSource story really over?

While Unity has made it clear that they're not interested in moving toward Applovin over ironSource, they haven't made it impossible for a deal to go forward.

PLUS

These all-time, all-star stories are some of the most popular articles from our archives: