IronSource picks up creative management platform Luna Labs

IronSource has snapped up the creative management platform Luna Labs.

Luna Labs' technology enables developers to create, manage and optimise both playable and video ads.

Back in November, Luna Labs launched a starter and pro service for its playable and replay services, costing $500 and $2,000 a month, respectively.

Moreover, it recently formed a partnership with Adjust for self-optimising playable ads.

"We're excited to continue our company journey by joining one of the strongest growth platforms out there," said Luna Labs CEO and co-founder Steve Chard.

"Creatives define the success of user acquisition, and we're looking forward to bringing our technology to even more developers worldwide."

Great addition

The acquisition will aid ironSource in its mission to create a comprehensive business platform for app and mobile game developers.

"Our vision at ironSource is to build the most comprehensive growth platform for app developers, allowing them to focus on content creation and on building a great user experience while we provide the infrastructure for their business expansion," said ironSource CRO and co-founder Omer Kaplan.

"Creatives are a key part of that and have only become more important as competition for user attention grows. But ad creative development and testing at scale is incredibly difficult and costly.

"Luna Labs solves that by bringing high-quality end-to-end ad creation management to app developers, and we're excited to be able to add that capability into the ironSource platform."

Luna Labs has become ironSource's second acquisition of 2021 after it snapped up ad quality measurement platform SOOMLA last month.