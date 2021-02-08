Luna Labs partners with Adjust for self-optimising playable ads

Playable ads technology firm Luna Labs has partnered with advertising specialist Adjust.

Through the collaboration, mobile app developers can create dynamic playable ads that will self-optimise for installs.

"Being able to understand the user's entire playable experience, from initial impression, user interaction, to install, is extremely powerful for creative optimisation," said Adam Stevens, CPO & Co-Founder at Luna Labs.

"By integrating with Adjust and adding installs to our rich data, we're making it possible for our studio partners to get an even more complete picture of how users interact with their Luna playables. And, using our self-optimising technology, the content and flow of their playables will dynamically adapt to deliver the best performance."

Get personal

Adjust customers can opt-in to receive install-data from their Luna creatives via the Adjust dashboard. As such, developers can use the findings to make informed decisions when it comes to their advertising.

Moreover, those that use this method do not have to worry about breaching data privacy.

"We're thrilled to partner with Luna Labs to continue boosting gaming studios and developers' growth while optimising the user experience in what is an incredibly exciting time for the gaming industry," said Andrey Kazakov, VP Partnerships at Adjust.

"With mobile game engagement at all-time highs, it is more important than ever for creatives to be hyper-personalised, and together we will provide the level of detailed insights needed to create these game-changing experiences."

Last year, Luna Labs launched starter and pro models for its Playable and Replay services.