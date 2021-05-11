Supersonic launches new hypercasual analytics plaform LiveGames

Israeli app platform IronSource has announced the launch of LiveGames, its new service for developers using its Supersonic publishing network for hypercasual games.

With LiveGames, game developers gain access to a range of new features and in-game metrics to manage and grow their games effectively.

“A core pillar of our philosophy is to make it as simple, valuable and accessible as possible for any developer to use our platform and grow their business," commented IronSource CEO Tomer Bar-Zeev.

"We’re aiming to empower every developer with the knowledge and visibility necessary to improve their game, and ultimately their craft, so that they can become an independent game company."

Supersonic's self-serve testing platform provides the developers with the freedom to understand, test, iterate and their games and improve for the long term.

LiveGames will also provide data for

Daily, monthly and annual profit for each of the published games

Advanced analytics including retention, playtime, LTV and ad engagement for each geography and user acquisition channel

Rewarded video and interstitial ad analysis

Advanced analytics from A/B tests for test comparison

“Our vision is to build a true partnership with our developers. In order for that to exist, developers must be empowered to take a more active role in understanding what affects their ad revenue and ultimately their game's success, and that requires visibility into their published games’ metrics,” commented Supersonic's GM Nadav Ashkenazy.

IronSource recently also launched its Supersonic Graduate Program to help hypercasual developers expand and self-publish their games.

Combined with LiveGames, the company hopes indies will start to focus on their overall business rather than treating each games as a standalone release.