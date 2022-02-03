News

Haegin brings 7-Eleven to casual mobile metaverse Play Together

Will bring 7-Eleven Korea mascots and products into the game

Haegin brings 7-Eleven to casual mobile metaverse Play Together
By , News Editor

South Korean mobile games developer Haegin has partnered with the South Korean branch of US convenience store chain 7-Eleven to bring the store to the metaverse.

The partnership will see the store integrated into Haegin’s casual social mobile game Play Together, which players can explore and browse the convenience store and interactive experiences of its services including the kiosk and parcel delivery.

Additionally, 7-Eleven mascots "Veny" and "Barbara" will also join the Play Together metaverse alongside in-game costumes based on the mascots.

Haegin and 7-Eleven Korea will partner to later add additional in-game content, including delivery missions and card games.

Convenient partnership

Metaverse games, particularily Roblox, have shown to be a popular advertising platform for fashion brands, such as Ralph Lauren and Forever 21, as it allows an increased audience reach whilst maintaining the value of real world products. Non-fashion brands have also partnered in metaverse games, such as Chipotle and Nascar.

Earlier today, Sensor Tower released a report which indicated that mobile games make up 20 per cent of all apps that include metaverse in their description or title, with a significant amount also focusing on cryptocurrencies and NFTs.


Tags:
Aaron Orr
Aaron Orr
News Editor

Aaron is the News Editor at PG.biz with a lifelong interest for the games industry and a penchant for mobile rhythm games.

Related Articles

News Jan 31st, 2022

Netmarble unveils upcoming Metaverse and NFT projects

News Jan 25th, 2022

Pixelynx and Ready Player Me to bring selfie-generated 3D avatars to music metaverse

News Jan 6th, 2022

Krafton partners with Bugatti Rimac to bring Rimac Nevera to New State

News Jan 5th, 2022

The Sandbox partners with Hong Kong companies to create Mega City metaverse

News Dec 17th, 2021

Forever 21 partners with Virtual Brand Group to launch Roblox retail experience

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies