Haegin brings 7-Eleven to casual mobile metaverse Play Together

South Korean mobile games developer Haegin has partnered with the South Korean branch of US convenience store chain 7-Eleven to bring the store to the metaverse.

The partnership will see the store integrated into Haegin’s casual social mobile game Play Together, which players can explore and browse the convenience store and interactive experiences of its services including the kiosk and parcel delivery.

Additionally, 7-Eleven mascots "Veny" and "Barbara" will also join the Play Together metaverse alongside in-game costumes based on the mascots.

Haegin and 7-Eleven Korea will partner to later add additional in-game content, including delivery missions and card games.

Convenient partnership

Metaverse games, particularily Roblox, have shown to be a popular advertising platform for fashion brands, such as Ralph Lauren and Forever 21, as it allows an increased audience reach whilst maintaining the value of real world products. Non-fashion brands have also partnered in metaverse games, such as Chipotle and Nascar.

Earlier today, Sensor Tower released a report which indicated that mobile games make up 20 per cent of all apps that include metaverse in their description or title, with a significant amount also focusing on cryptocurrencies and NFTs.