PUBG Mobile Japan to collaborate with Black Lagoon

Bringing exclusive skins to match the anime's noir action theme

By , News Editor

Tencent's Lightspeed and Quantum studios have revealed an upcoming collaboration between PUBG Mobile Japan and manga and anime series Black Lagoon.

The partnership is expected to take place early next month on the Japanese servers of the game. Players will be able to unlock exclusive event skins that match with the noir action theme of the series.

At the time of writing there is little information about the partnership available on the Japanese PUBG Mobile site, however, information regarding the collaboration crate, event, and Twitter campaign are labelled "coming soon".

This isn’t the first anime partnership to come to PUBG Mobile, with a Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration currently underway. In addition to anime collaborations, PUBG Mobile has partnered with multiple leading brands, including FIFA, Spider-Man, League of Legends, and more.

According to Sensor Tower, PUBG Mobile generated $237 million in consumer spending across the App Store and Google for January 2022, kicking off the year as the highest grossing mobile game of the month.


