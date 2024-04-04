News

Brawl Stars collabs with YouTube’s most-viewed video Baby Shark

The partnership brings in-game cosmetics, a new challenge, and a Baby Shark pin to unlock

Supercell’s flying high Brawl Stars has introduced Baby Shark content from The Pinkfong Company’s famous YouTube video to the game with a new challenge and in-game skins based on the IP, including the transformation of Brawler El Primo into Baby Shark - for the price of an in-app purchase.

Being the most-watched video on YouTube with 14 billion views, adding Baby Shark to Brawl Stars is destined to give the game yet another boost after it already surged back to success in recent months - even outperforming Clash of Clans in March.

Swimming ahead

The partnership was launched on April 1 - April Fool’s Day - alongside a crossover music video online. Naturally the collaboration fuels a crossover of audiences, with Pinkfong’s 79.9 million YouTube subscribers opening doors to a gigantic potential download stream for Brawl Stars. Existing players of the Supercell title, meanwhile, may migrate to YouTube to watch Pinkfong videos, inspired by the in-game event.

The titular Baby Shark and his family appear in-game as alternate skins for Brawlers, while the new gameplay involves navigating two stages and six wins to claim the Baby Shark pin. It’s a time-limited event, making this a rare in-game accolade to acquire.

And furthering the collaborative nature of the event, Brawl Star’s lobby is featuring themed art throughout its duration while the Baby Shark song plays on repeat.

"We are thrilled to partner with Supercell to bring the joy of Baby Shark to the immersive world of Brawl Stars and its community. This exciting collaboration reimagines Baby Shark as an in-game character skin, allowing us to connect with passionate Brawl Stars players worldwide and create a fun, immersive experience for fans of both properties," an official from The Pinkfong Company said.

This is far from the first collaboration between a mobile game and popular non-gaming media, with partnerships like this proving increasingly popular with the likes of the Barbie movie last year. Baby Shark game collabs precede this, as in the case of themed items and emotes in PUBG Mobile back in 2021.

Last week we took an in-depth dive into Brawl Stars’ recipe for success with Gradient Universe's Oxana Fomina.


