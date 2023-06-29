Barbie hits Stumble Guys in mass-multimedia promo campaign

Scopely-owned battle royale game Stumble Guys has a new collaboration on the horizon: a crossover event bringing a brand-new Barbie Dream Dash course to the game.



Promotion for Greta Gerwig's new Barbie movie has set a new benchmark for reach and range and naturally one of mobile gaming's giants hasn’t been overlooked. With mobile increasingly where the movies target demographic choose to spend their time, they're placing it front and centre for Stumble Guys fans.

Barbie creator Mattel’s choice of mobile title is clearly right on the money. Last year Stumble Guys was making almost half a million dollars every day.

In a Stumble Guys world

Coming in July, the game's new Barbie Dream Dash course is set to "transform" the gameplay experience with colourful obstacle courses in pursuit of Barbie’s favourite items, intended to homage her passions and professions seen across the years.

There will be a beach party where many Barbies can soak up the sun, and new emotes, footsteps, animations and Stumblers can be unlocked by participating in the event.

This crossover is Stumble Guys’ second with Mattel, following the December collaboration that brought Hot Wheels integration and brought in a new driving mode to the game. The game also collaborated with NERF earlier this year, giving it a whole new FPS look.

Commenting on the new Barbie collab, Scopely senior vice president Jamie Berger said, "After our successful integration of Hot Wheels with Mattel, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to work with one of the most iconic brands in toys and entertainment, Barbie.

"In our newest collaboration, Barbie introduces a new realm of characters, humour, and imagination that will transport ‘Stumble Guys’ players to a competitive Barbie-themed world that they may not want to leave."

"Building on the success of Hot Wheels, it was an easy decision to collaborate with Scopely to bring Barbie to life in this new and unique way,” said Mattel global head of digital gaming Mike DeLaet.

After Scopely acquired Stumble Guys last year, Savvy Games Group acquired Scopely for $4.9 billion, sending shockwaves through the gaming industry.