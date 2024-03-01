Masters of the Universe joins Stumble Guys in new retro crossover

Mattel's mega-brand Masters of the Universe has partnered with Stumble Guys to bring He-Man, Skeletor, the Sorceress, Evil-Lyn, and other characters from its enduringly popular universe into the hit online game.

The new update will allow players to explore a new realm within the Stumbleverse and experience the new racing map that's taken from the Masters of the Universe franchise world featuring familiar locations from the stories.

There will also be new level obstacles, “making it one of the most skill-intensive maps yet," we're promised. Players will be transported through portals to explore muddy swamps and navigate past new objects while attempting to unlock secret paths with the action taking place all around the famous Castle Grayskull.

Stumble Guys has previously featured popular Mattel franchises in collaborations with Barbie and Hot Wheels, bringing a brand-new Barbie Dream Dash course to the game that was perfectly timed to shine a light on the release of the hit movie with a gaming audience. Once again Mattel are repeating the tactic to prove that they're right there on track with nteractive entertainment and the opportunities it affords to promote its brands and engage new fans.

Nostalgia and action

“We’ve loved reuniting with our partners at Mattel to bring Masters of the Universe into the vibrant Stumbleverse," said Naz Amarchi, senior VP and general manager of Stumble Guys at Scopely. “Weaving the iconic characters and settings of Eternia into the chaotic, fun-filled gameplay of Stumble Guys will delight our players with a blend of nostalgia and action.”

“These types of integrations have proven to be successful in amplifying our fandom across generations for both new audiences and long-time fans," said Mike DeLaet, global head of digital gaming at Mattel

Throughout this month, Stumble Guys will offer 1980s-themed events including a Castle Grayskull-inspired level, new cosmetics, limited-time events, daily missions, and player rewards.