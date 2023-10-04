Mattel and Gamefam to launch Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon on Roblox

Mattel and Gamefam have announced the upcoming release of Barbie DreamHouse Tycoon, the first official Barbie game to be released on Roblox.

The release follows a successful beta launch of the title, which recorded three million unique visits. The game offers players a variety of features familiar to fans of Barbie, including the ability to build their own DreamHouse, explore various careers, and unleash their inner fashion icon.

In the vein of the tycoon genre, players can build a house of up to four floors and thirty rooms where they can explore hobbies and careers in mini games, including a recording studio, game room, and tennis court. Additionally, users can visit each other’s DreamHouses or hang out in Malibu Town Square. The initial game will feature diverse customisation options, including a variety of skin tones, face and make up configurations, hairstyles, and the option to add hearing aids, with more customisation options on the way.

“With so many fantastic iterations of Barbie over the years, this felt like the right time to give Barbie - one of the world’s best-selling toys and a fashion icon for more than six decades - the chance to find her feet on Roblox,” said Mattel global head of digital gamine Mike DeLeat. “As one of the most instantly-recognizable brands in the world, we're so excited for Barbie’s Roblox debut and look forward to her connecting with an all-new community of fans.”

Mattel hopes that the collaboration with Gamefam will help it engage some of Roblox’s 66 million daily active users, including new and existing fans.

"This is the perfect time to bring Barbie's world to millions of existing and soon-to-be fans on Roblox,” said Gamefam chief business officer Ricardo Briceno. “The Barbie brand has never been more relevant, and this tycoon-style game offers another way for players to continue playing with Barbie by building their very own DreamHouse in the metaverse."

