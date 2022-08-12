Krafton Inc reports revenue of $729 million for the first half of 2022

The collective of independent game development studios Krafton Inc has released its preliminary earnings for the first half of 2022.

The South Korean creators of smash hit titles PUBG: Battleground and PUBG: Mobile announced that the firm made $729.5 million in revenue during H1 2022, an increase of 2.8 per cent year-on-year. The firm also saw its operating profit hit $365.4 million, growing by 18 per cent year-on-year, and a net profit of $149.4 million, a growth of 37 per cent.

Although, the second quarter of the year did see some minor declines. Krafton made $326.5 million in revenue, a decrease of 7.7 per cent year-on-year. The firm had an operating profit of $125 million, decreasing by 6.8 per cent year-on-year. However, Krafton's net profit stood at $149.4 million, a 37 per cent increase.

Krafton's mobile business sector recorded revenue of $550.7 million during H1 2022.

No doubt PUBG: Mobile has had a significant impact on those figures. The mobile game was previously responsible for 75 per cent of Krafton’s record-high revenue in Q1 2022.

PUBG: Mobile was officially released four years ago and currently ranks second in sales among global mobile games, adopting stricter anti-cheat programs to ensure a fairer playing field, according to Krafton's report.

Lots more on the way

The report also stated that the company will continue providing new content and fresh gameplay experiences through its multitude of IP collaborations.

New State Mobile, another mobile title by Krafton, continued to evolve. The firm has refocused the game's live service and expanded its IP collaboration efforts resulting in its total play time and play frequency increasing in Q2 2022.

Additionally, Krafton revealed it has some upcoming projects awaiting release.

At Gamescom 2022 later this month Krafton will formally reveal the first product from internal studio Unknown Worlds which they acquired in late 2021. The new IP is set in a sci-fi world and features turn-based gameplay.

The firm also recently announced it had begun active development on an untitled game project based on the popular Korean fantasy novel, The Bird That Drinks Tears. Iain McCaig, who has worked on character visualisations for Star Wars characters and many other blockbuster film franchises, such as The Avengers, Harry Potter, and The Terminator, is on board to define the project's visual identity.

Krafton does not look to be slowing down any time soon, especially in the Asian market. The firm recorded that 57 per cent of PUBG Mobile player spending came from China. GameRefinery have reported that China, among other Eastern markets, played a major role in July mobile industry performance.