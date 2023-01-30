Get 55 percent revenue share in the Crazy Trends Challenge by CrazyLabs

CrazyLabs has launched a brand new challenge for hypercasual game developers with incredible prizes on offer for games which meet the required KPIs.

The Crazy Trends Challenge runs in February 2022 and challenges game developers to submit hypercasual 'battle games'.

CrazyLabs is the publisher of hypercasual hits including Multi Maze, Phone Case DIY, Acrylic Nails, Tie Dye and AMAZE. In February 2022 the studio announced that it had exceeded five billion downloads. The company runs regular developer competitions and challenges, inviting game studios worldwide to submit their games and prototypes for testing within the publisher's CLIK dashboard.

The CLIK Dashboard enables game creators to run various cost-per-install (CPI) tests to check the marketability strength of a game idea. Crazylabs runs granular tests, on both iOS and Android operating systems while testing on Facebook and TikTok per creative.

The Crazy Trends Challenge is open to all game developers and invites studios to submit and test any hyper-casual battle game featuring fake player-versus-player battles (PVPs), ragdolls, obstacles or gates.

CrazyLabs will offer the following prizes to games which meet the required key performance indicators (subject to terms and conditions):

55 percent revenue share

$500,000 bonus

CrazyLabs has thoughtfully provided insight and guidance for developers seeking inspiration with articles on PocketGamer.biz which explore how to come up with a hit game in 2023 and how to use the company's CLIK Dashboard to optimise games.

For more information, or to enter your game, visit the Crazy Trends Challenge web page.