Discover Dubai's metropolitan marvels at the Dubai GameExpo Summit

The Dubai GameExpo Summit is taking place this May, and planning ahead is key to making sure you don’t miss anything you might want to see in this spectacular metropolis.

We've partnered with the Dubai Economy & Tourism department to bring an unmissable games conference experience to the city, of course based in the games industry's fastest growing region - MENA.

The GameExpo Summit powered by PG Connects will take place over two days on May 1st and 2nd alongside the larger GameExpo event at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

The summit itself will feature more than 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe delivering insightful talks, panels and seminars across a number of themed tracks.

You can expect the same type of invaluable learning and networking opportunities you’ve come to expect from Pocket Gamer Connects events, and we can’t wait to share what we have in store for you this summer.

Today, we’re giving you more insight into the fabulous location where the Summit is taking place and what you can do in your free time there to make the most of it.

Get to know Dubai

Now known for being one of the world’s most innovative cities and a massive commercial hub, Dubai was originally a modest fishing village that was known as a caravan station linking Oman to modern-day Iran.

In 1894, with new tax exemption guidelines, excellent business conditions brought in a massive influx of foreign workers from India and Pakistan. Then, in 1966, oil was discovered in the city and everything changed.

The Dubai Trade Centre was established at this time and as the city expanded, new wonders were erected such as Burj Khalifa. Striking oil is now a big part of why the UAE is considered the third-richest country in the world.

Dubai is more just than a popular tourist destination, it’s a heavily populated area. There are currently over 3.55 million people living in Dubai, and on the daily, the population jumps by over one million due to the sheer amount of visitors from other emirates who go to Dubai for business and tourism.

Dubai also presents itself as a tourist destination like no other, offering massive luxurious shopping malls to spend full days exploring and ample opportunities to partake in extreme sports.

You will absolutely want to book days around the Summit to make the most of everything Dubai has to offer, and on that note…

