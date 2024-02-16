After a triumphant debut the Dubai GameExpo Summit returns this May

After the storming success of our debut GameExpo Summit we're headed to Dubai again for a very special two-day event you’re not going to want to miss! Enjoy two full days of conference content in the incredible Dubai World Trade Centre in this extraordinary location that’s been dubbed ‘the most beautiful city in the world’.

This May 1st and 2nd, we’re bringing you an absolutely unmissable conference experience. The Dubai GameExpo Summit, powered by PG Connects, will take place over two days full of conference content featuring over 100 renowned games industry speakers from all over the globe with a number of themed tracks. These talks will span a number of pressing topics facing the games industry, including the latest techniques and trends in development and monetisation, as well as an essential update on the growth and potential of the MENA market.

You’ll get the latest on new technologies and platforms such as the metaverse, AI, Web3, on top of a multitude of expert-led talks and insightful panel sessions. We’re also bringing you opportunities to have discussions with experts at the cutting edge of their respective fields on all of these topics through round-table discussions.

Sounds amazing, doesn’t it? This doesn’t even scratch the surface of everything we’re bringing to you this summer. Keep reading for all the details you need on this unparalleled opportunity, or head straight over to our website to register so you can be the first to know when the tickets go live!

Endless networking opportunities

The schedule for the Summit will be packed full of short, impactful talks and panels. It’s the place to be to hear from over 100 games industry experts sharing their insights, experiences and wisdom on how you can elevate your business in 2024.

Looking to expand your network in 2024? This Summit presents an unmatched opportunity for you to do just that. We have 1,500 attendees joining us from all around the globe representing 800 companies from all corners of the games ecosystem, from students to indie developers to investors and publishers.

We’re also offering free unlimited access to our central meeting system, MeetToMatch, to facilitate connections between you and other attendees. This is a prime opportunity to connect with more of the games industry than ever before.

There will be a designated area for you to take any meetings you schedule on our sophisticated online system for organised, casual one-on-one meetings with other attendees allowing you to dive into business straight away. The Summit is the go-to place for games industry professionals to get business done this spring.

Fringe events to bring you together with business collaborators

We’re bringing some PG Connects staples to Dubai with us with our Investor Connector and Publisher SpeedMatch sessions! These pair developers in rapid succession with a series of investors and publishers in a series of speed-dating style meetings to kick off conversations for longer meetings after the show with potential future collaboration.

Are you an indie developer with a game to share or a small team with a project you might want feedback on? Our Very Big Indie Pitch sessions are a great way to get instant feedback from experts and compete for prizes and editorial coverage. Indie devs are the lifeblood of the games industry, and we’re proud to champion their work to an increasingly international audience.

VIP treatment like no other

The VIP treatment will be unparalleled, and we can’t wait to welcome esteemed guests to our VIP meeting room and exclusive reception for VIPs. The VIP meeting room is a perfect place for VIPs to wind down in between talks and enjoy a coffee in a more quiet, reserved space away from the conference hustle and bustle.

The exclusive reception for VIPs is a lavish experience that puts you in the same room as speakers, sponsors and other incredible guests to facilitate connections in a less busy setting.

Keep the networking going after hours!

Just because the conference day is over doesn’t mean all the fun is! The first day of the conference wraps up with a free event networking party. Enjoy drinks and food on us, this is a perfect place to let your hair down and make lasting memories and connections in a more casual setting!

The Esports and Games Festival

The Dubai GameExpo is part of the Dubai Esports & Games Festival (DEF 2024), which runs from April 19th to May 5th, 2024 across the city.

DEF 2024 levels up Dubai’s position as a global gaming powerhouse and promises to be the biggest, longest and most exciting edition yet, offering unparalleled gaming experiences, thrilling esports tournaments, cutting-edge industry insights, and family fun across the city.

Join us in Dubai!

Now’s the perfect time to plan ahead and join us in glorious Dubai this spring. This is an opportunity like no other, and you won’t want to miss joining in on all the networking and insight-sharing.

Tickets are coming soon, but for now, fill out the interest form on our website to let us know you plan on being there come summer and save the date!

See you there!