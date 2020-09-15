News

Pearl Abyss' Black Desert franchise breaks $1.7 billion in lifetime revenue

By , Staff Writer

South Korea-based games firm Pearl Abyss' Black Desert Online has broken $1.7 billion in lifetime revenue.

Back in April 2019, the MMO franchise smashed through $1 billion in lifetime revenue, almost a third of which was accounted for by mobile. Last December, Black Desert Mobile was rolled out for iOS and Android devices around the world. A month later, the game hit 20 million installs as the series crossed $1.5 billion in lifetime revenue. However, the number of downloads has since doubled to 40 million across more than 150 countries.

Overall, 40 per cent of generated revenue comes from North America and Europe, while 26 per cent comes from Korea alone. Furthermore, the remaining 34 per cent is spread across other Asian countries, including Taiwan and Japan.

What a journey

"It's unbelievable to think that Pearl Abyss' journey began a decade ago. Time flies when you're having fun," said Pearl Abyss CEO Robin Jung.

"We've reached dizzying heights and continue to strive towards making the best games in the world. One key aspect of our success has been the creation of our in-house game engine. This technology has allowed us to quickly scale titles like Black Desert across multiple huge platforms, all while delivering new content and exciting experiences to our players. Here's to many more years to come."


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

