Deal

Vorto Gaming partners up to bring blockchain to Cricket Star Manager

Vorto Gaming, Gold Town Games, and CS Games collaborate

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 9th, 2022 partnership Gold Town Games AB
Vorto Gaming 		Not disclosed
Vorto Gaming partners up to bring blockchain to Cricket Star Manager
By , Staff Writer

Vorto Gaming has revealed an exclusive partnership with Gold Town Games to develop the blockchain cricket game, Cricket Star Manager.

Working together with CS Games, the companies are aiming to create a game with roots in play-to-earn so that players can monetise gameplay and drive real-world revenue. Cricket Star Manager has been inspired by existing sports simulation titles as well as play-to-earn games.

"Sports manager games have been a staple part of the gaming industry for over three decades and we’re excited to join forces with Gold Town Games on a title that we feel has incredible global potential," said Vorto Gaming CEO Kris Vaivods.

Cricket Community

Cricket Star Manager head of product Lars Alin commented: "The IPL, Big Bash and The Hundred have created a new look for cricket, one that champions franchises and ownership models that have turned sports teams into globally recognisable brands. We’re democratising that and giving everyone in the cricket community the opportunity to earn money from the sport they love."

Due to the popularity of cricket in South Asia, the companies involved expect to see players in this area benefit the most from the play-to-earn model. One goal of Cricket Star Manager is for it to grow into one of the top 10 sources of income by 2023 for people South Asia.

On Twitter, Cricket Star Manager has announced a release window: "on track for release in Q3 2022".

In-game ads company Bidstack recently revealed a partnership with media solutions firm Xaxis, a subsidiary of GroupM to provide integrated ads across its portfolio.

 


Tags:
Aaron Astle
Aaron Astle
Staff Writer

Aaron is the Staff Writer at PG.biz and has long enjoyed a good turn-based strategy game. He has spent many more hours playing Fire Emblem Heroes than he cares to admit.

Related Articles

News Feb 28th, 2022

Wemade and RedFox Games partner to bring Kingdom Hunter to WEMIX blockchain platform

News Mar 2nd, 2022

Enthusiast Gaming signs multi-year partnership with digital asset miner Hut 8

News Mar 2nd, 2022

Wicket Gaming partners with cricket legend AB de Villiers for Cricket Manager Pro

News Feb 24th, 2022

Coda launches Infinite Arcade to bring mass blockchain gaming to casual mobile games

News Feb 10th, 2022

The Sandbox and DanceFight partner to bring street dance battles to the metaverse

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies