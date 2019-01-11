Speaker Spotlight: Maysalward's Nour Khrais on the developing mobile scene in the Middle-East

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 will take place on January 21st to 22nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

For more details on PGC London and to book a ticket, head to the website here.

In this edition of the speaker spotlight, we're talking to Maysalward CEO Nour Khrais, who you can find on our "Emerging Markets Power Panel".

PocketGamer.Biz: Can you tell us a bit about your company?

Nour Khrais: Maysalward (MRD) was founded in November 2003 as the first mobile game development company in the Middle East and is recognised as the leader of mobile games development in the region.

What does your role entail?

Business Development negotiates with IP's owners, doing the finances, hiring people, etcetera.

Also helping out with games scripts, animations, UA plans and anything can trigger me when it is involved in the game development cycle.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

It was a pure passion driven decision from day one that converted later into a mix of passion and business opportunity of this industry.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

If you don't have the passion and the persistence this industry requires then you need to step away.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

The Mobile Games Industry shaped and took the leading position it deserves on both the hardware and software content side.

We are seeing more complex phones and tablets that are capable of delivering PC power for players and games with both visuals and stories that can have unlimited fun and engage with the players.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

I think we will see more towards AR and VR and 2019 will witness a shift in the gameplay with mixed reality very soon reaching more user base.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

I started in 2003 where Telecom operators only managed to deliver games less than 64KB in size to the users.

Today we live on 4G and Fiberoptic networks that allow us to deliver fun with over hundreds of MB's of Data packages.

The industry changed, and we are sitting today together with the end user allowing us to create better games.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Always Connect bring industry leaders together and mingle people in a very friendly simple setup that gives me personally a comfort of exchanging and taking knowledge from others and conducting business.

Find out more about Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 on the website.