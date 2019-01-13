Speaker Spotlight: NetEase VP Ken Li to discuss publishing in China at PGC London

Pocket Gamer Connects London 2019 will take place on January 21st to 22nd. To give you a taste of what to expect, we'll regularly be publishing interviews with the speakers at the show.

In today's Speaker Spotlight we're talking to NetEase VP Ken Li who will host a session entitled 'The Game Industry Scenario In China - And The Value A Local Publisher Can Provide'.

PocketGamer.biz: Could you tell us a bit about the company?

Ken Li: NetEase is a Chinese Internet technology company providing online services centred on content, community, communications and commerce.

NetEase develops and operates online PC and mobile games, advertising services, email services and e-commerce platforms in China. It is one of the largest internet and video games companies in the world.

What does your role entail?

I'm the person in charge of the third-party publishing business. Corporate development and partnership management.

Why did you want to work in the games industry?

Being a hardcore game player for over 30 years I consider myself as very lucky to be able to work in the games industry.

What advice would you give to anyone looking to get into it?

It is very different between work and hobby.

What are your thoughts on the industry in the last 12 months?

It's in the middle of some big changes.

What major trends do you predict in the next 12 months?

More influence from East to West.

How has the games industry changed since you first started?

Human nature is pretty much the same, everything else has significantly changed, including popular genres, gaming platforms, technology, business models and publishing practices.

Which part of the Connects event are you most looking forward to and why?

Pitch & Match, it feels like a treasure hunt.

