18 reasons why you need to attend Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong this July

July is fast approaching and so is Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects’ first-ever outing to Hong Kong. Landing at the Cyberport venue in association with Animoca Brands, more than 750 games industry professionals will gather on the two days of July 17th and 18th.

If you haven’t signed up yet, not to worry, book now and save up to $320 - here are 18 reasons you should be there.

1) 15 hot conference tracks over two days

Blockchain Gamer and Pocket Gamer Connects have a combined total of 15 wall-to-wall conference tracks across both days, which will contain content on everything from the latest blockchain trends to monetisation and live ops in mobile.

And for that cherry on top, your ticket will get you into both shows.

Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong: Eight tracks

Blockchain Gamer Connects Hong Kong: Seven tracks

2) Brand new content for 2019

We are constantly evolving our conference tracks for our audience to keep them right on track as the games industry also grows. New conference tracks include instant games and hyper-casual, helping you to maximise your studio’s potential. Of course, the seminar schedule still contains classic topics such as industry trends, case studies and growth.

3) 130 expert speakers

Just think about the amount of knowledge under one roof. The seminars will be delivered by 130 of the world’s leading authorities from the games industry as they share their insight and experiences with the audience

We have an amazing lineup of speakers from some of the industry’s big names for Hong Kong, including Tencent, Animoca Brands, NetEase, EA, DeNA, Yoozoo Games and many more.

You can find out more about the confirmed speakers here, here, and here with more joining daily.

4) Short, sharp seminars

The conference schedule will be packed with our trademark short, sharp seminars, allowing our speakers to get straight down to business with no time to waffle, and put their expertise and insight in the spotlight.

5) The whole industry

We are proud to say that no other event puts you in touch with the global games industry like Pocket Gamer Connects. We connect our attendees together, from students and indie studios to the media, publishers and international investors.

6) Our first outing to the East

This is the first time in our Connects international series that we are holding a conference in the East. We wanted to connect the Western and Eastern games markets together, and holding our next event in Hong Kong was the perfect opportunity to do so.

7) 750 industry professionals

Whether you’re a developer looking for a publisher for your latest game or investment for a new project, you’ll find 750 industry professionals on the show floor and in the conference halls. The stage is set and we’ve brought them all together under one roof - the rest is up to you!

8) 500 companies

You can expect to find over 500 leading companies from the games industry represented at the show, including developers, publishers, investors, media, analysts, user acquisition and indies. Prepare yourself!

9) Free and unlimited meeting scheduler

With 750 delegates and 500 companies to network with, it can feel overwhelming. However, we give you the tools to track down that elusive essential contact crucial for your company. We want to make life as easy as possible for you, so our online meeting scheduler is free for all attendees.

10) Big name sponsors

We’re proud to be able to say that some big name industry sponsors will be joining us for our first adventure in the East. Sponsors such as Mobvista, UPLTV, JoyPac, Xsolla, Lab Cave and Genvid back us because they believe in our Connects series and what we will bring to the East.

11) Not only will there be mobile…

Mobile gaming has been there for us since the beginning, therefore we will always love it unconditionally. However we have plenty of love to go around and you’ll find that a lot for PC, VR, AR and handheld gaming throughout the expo.

12) SpeedMatch

Whether you’re a developer looking for help releasing your game, or a publisher seeking some of the hottest new games to add to your roster, these SpeedMatch sessions are the one for you. They pair developers and publishers together in a series of speed-dating style meetings, allowing you to do connect quickly and efficiently.

13) The Very Big Indie Pitch

Our beloved indie competition makes a welcome return at our conference. The Very Big Indie Pitch is an incredible opportunity to find out what the world’s indie developers are working on - and what better way to witness them than in a head-to-head competition? For contestants, this grants them the chance to learn from an expert panel of judges as they vote for the most original, entertaining and polished games. Oh, and winners also receive prizes worth thousands of dollars.

14) Investor Connector

Brand new for 2019, the Investor Connector pairs pre-selected applicants looking for funding with investors looking to spend in the right kind of area in a series of one-on-one meetings. You could find that boost you need from one of these hot prospects in Hong Kong.

15) Established International Audience

More than 18,000 industry professionals have attended the Connects international conference series since 2014. Our conferences have landed in the UK, US, Canada, Finland, India and soon Hong Kong, with a genuinely international client base. On average, delegates from more than 45 countries attend each event.

With Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong, we bring our vast international audience to the East, connecting it with the rest of the world.

16) Local talent

After mentioning that Pocket Gamer Connects Hong Kong will draw an international audience from all around the world, it’s important to look at the last two words in that name which is most important, Hong Kong.

Hong Kong is home to some of the most innovative companies. From global brands such as 6waves and Animoca Brands, to innovative indies and start-ups such as FifthWisdom, Dim Sum Lab and 8elements

17) Previous delegate feedback

Previous delegates have voted Connects the ‘best value conference’. 97 per cent would recommend it to a colleague and 96 per cent tell us they’ll come back for more.

18) Global Connects Party

It wouldn’t be a Pocket Gamer Connects without our Global Connects Party on the first night of the conference. It’s an excellent way to keep the networking going way into the night, whilst unwinding and enjoying a free bar, finger food and music. Just because the show’s ended business for the day, doesn’t mean you have to!

What are you waiting for?!

You could save up to $320 on tickets with our Early Bird prices, but hurry, this awesome discount won’t last forever! Book now!