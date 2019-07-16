Snap and Baidu renew sales partnership to continue reach in Asia

Snapchat owner Snap and Chinese language internet search provider Baidu have renewed their sales partnership to help push the messaging platform's advertising solutions across Asia.

The original agreement was first made in May 2017, which saw Baidu act as Snap’s representative to advertisers in South Korea, Japan and large parts of China.

Advertisers in the region will have the opportunity to utilise Snapchat’s global reach and promote themselves to the platform's 190 million daily active users.

Any media related to Snap or Snap Games by advertisers will gain access to Snap Ads, Story Ads, augmented reality lenses and filters.

Ongoing partnership

"We are extremely excited about our ongoing partnership with Baidu,” said Snap head of global revenue partnerships Chad Bendall.

“We look forward to continuing to work with Baidu to reach export-oriented advertisers in these key markets."

Baidu head of US strategy and partnership Sheng Hu added: “Our partnership with Snap Inc. provides Chinese companies new avenues to expand their businesses through Snapchat advertising. We look forward to connecting with marketing executives in China and beyond on behalf of Snap to discuss the benefits of these advertising solutions.”

Snapchat has recently been expanding its reach more into the world of games thanks to the launch of Snap Games. Zynga recently launched exclusive title Tiny Royale, a top-down battle royale shooter in which players can fight solo or join up with a four-player squad in matches of up to 30 people.