Zynga launches Snapchat exclusive game Tiny Royale

Zynga is no stranger to the world of chat app gaming and has now expanded its reach further with the launch of Snapchat exclusive Tiny Royale.

It’s part of the new Snap Games platform, built on the PlayCanvas game engine, that focuses on real-time multiplayer gaming.

Tiny Royale is a top-down battle royale shooter in which players can fight solo or join up with a four-player squad in matches of up to 30 people. Users will be able to interact with each other through both text and voice-based chat.

The title is available now on Snapchat. A ranked matchmaking system will be launched in the summer for the game.

“We are thrilled to be one of the first companies to launch a gaming experience on Snapchat,” said Zynga president of publishing Bernard Kim.

“Game developers rarely get the opportunity to create an entirely new experience on an emerging platform so our team was excited to remix the battle royale genre into a fast-paced game designed to rock on Snap Games.”

Snap’s head of Snap Games Will Wu added: “Snap Games is all about exploring new ways for friends to play together and Tiny Royale is the perfect example of that.

“We jumped at the chance to have a global leader in mobile games like Zynga develop for our platform, and we can’t wait to see what our community thinks about this new way to connect with each other.”

Snap Games was launched back in April, with initial partners for the platform including Spry Fox (Alphabear Hustle), ZeptoLab (Crash Arena Turbo Stars Drift Race), Game Closure (Snake Squad), Zynga (Tiny Royale) and PikPok (Zombie Rescue Squad).

Snap also developed its own game called Bitmoji Party, in which users use their Bitmoji avatars in various mini-games including Pool Party, Kick Off, Spin Session and Zombie Escape.