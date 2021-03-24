Gismart signs multi-game agreement with Snapchat

Gismart has signed a new multi-game cross-platform deal with Snapchat.

The agreement has kicked off with the launch of Gismart's second game on the social platform, Crazy Run.

Furthermore, Bitmoji will be integrated into the studio's games, starting with Perfect Expert 3D.

In Crazy Run, players will take control of their Bitmojiin a real-time competitive multiplayer and overcome a variety of obstacles.

"Starting off with one-game cooperation, our relationship with Snap has quickly extended to multi-game partnership. We are excited to introduce Crazy Run, and we hope the audience will enjoy playing it as much as Color Galaxy," said Gismart VP and BD of marketing Lana Meisak.

"We are also pleased to be able to explore other opportunities with Snap. By joining Snap's early partner circle in integrating its technology, Snap Kit and Bitmoji for Games. We are currently discussing more opportunities utilising Bitmoji for Games with exciting third-party brands."

Dream team

The partnership between Gismart and Snapchat was first formed in 2019, when the former launched Color Galaxy for the platform.

Since being released worldwide in 2020, the game has racked up more than 41 million unique players, with over 132 million games sessions.

"Color Galaxy has been a hit on our platform with over 45M Snapchatters playing since launch," said Snap Inc head of EMEA games partnerships Pedro Rodrigues.

"We're thrilled to expand our partnership with Gismart to bring more games to our growing community of 265 million daily Snapchatters and help personalise the player experience across Gismart's iOS and Android games with our Bitmoji Avatars."

Recently, Gismart saw further success after launching three new titles.