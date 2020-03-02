News

Curve Digital partners with H2 Interactive to bring some of its Switch games to Asia

Date Type Companies involved Size
March 2nd, 2020 partnership Curve Digital Not disclosed
Curve Digital partners with H2 Interactive to bring some of its Switch games to Asia
By , Staff Writer

Curve Digital has formed a partnership with Korean publisher H2 Interactive to bring some of its games to more Asian territories.

The international partnership means that four of Curve's Nintendo Switch titles will be released in Hong Kong and South Korea. However, none of them have a release date.

Human: Fall Flat will be released in South Korea. 505 Games teamed up with Curve Digital to bring the game to mobile. Furthermore, it came to China after 505 partnered with X.D. Network.

Bomber Crew and For The King will make their way to South Korea and Hong Kong. Finally, American Fugitive will release in South Korea.

Making the move

In the past, H2 Interactive has teamed up with industry giants Take-Two Interactive, Bethesda, THQ Nordic, CD Projekt Red and more to bring their games to Asia.

"Adding H2 to cover South Korea and additional territories is another piece of the global distribution jigsaw," said Curve Digital chairman Stuart Dinsey.

"After the success, we have already had in China and Japan, we're delighted to be taking the games from our brilliant dev partners to new audiences."

H2 Interactive CEO Junha Hur added: "South Korea is one of the most established gaming markets in the world and is ranked fourth globally in terms of revenue with a 6.3% market share globally."

"This business agreement with Curve Digital is very encouraging, and we look forward to introducing Curve Digital's numerous IPs to the Asian region including Korea".

Curve Digital was acquired by Northedge capital after its parent company - Catalis - was purchased for $113 million.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

Interview Mar 2nd, 2017

How 6waves is helping Chinese developers find a Western audience

News May 5th, 2016

Video: The role of publishers, according to the publishers themselves

News Jan 18th, 2016

Leading publishers discuss what they can do for developers

Comment & Opinion Feb 12th, 2020

South Korea mobile game opportunities - and how to unlock them

News Oct 14th, 2019

NorthEdge Capital acquires Curve, Kuju and Testronic for $113 million

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies