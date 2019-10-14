News

NorthEdge Capital acquires Curve, Kuju and Testronic for $113 million

Date Type Companies involved Size
October 14th, 2019 acquisition Curve Digital
Kuju Entertainment
Testronic
The Catalis Group 		$113m
NorthEdge Capital acquires Curve, Kuju and Testronic for $113 million
By , Editor - PC Games Insider

The parent company of indie publisher Curve Digital, Catalis, has been bought by UK VC firm NorthEdge Capital.

Catalis has been acquired for £90m ($113m), £46.6m of which came from NorthEdge, with the remaining sum coming from Catalis CEO Dominic Wheatley (pictured) and Vespa Capital.

Catalis Group is comprised of indie label Curve, games developer Kuju and QA firm Testronic. This deal will see the testing arm opening a New Orleans outfit. 

Catalis is under the control of a brand new venture called Project Sword Bidco, a new entity that's indirectly controlled by NorthEdge Capital.

Catalis has a number of game releases planned for the coming months including the official Narcos game, Narcos: Rise of the Cartels, A Knight’s Quest and Peaky Blinders, based on the hit TV series.

Better together

“This is an important move for us. Bringing NorthEdge in to help us grow and continuing to enjoy the support of Vespa Capital is a strong endorsement from two private equity houses," commented Wheatley. 

"Our ambition is to build the next major UK-owned games business to rival those based in other parts of the world. We have the right team and financial backing to take Catalis to the next level."

NorthEdge was previously involved in the MBO of Sheffield's Sumo Digital from US firm Foundation9 back in 2014, going on to exit the deal in 2016 ahead of the studio's IPO. 


Tags:
Alex Calvin
Alex Calvin
Editor - PC Games Insider

Alex Calvin launched PCGamesInsider.biz in August 2017 and has been its editor since. Prior to this, he was deputy editor at UK based games trade paper MCV and content editor for marketing and events for London Games Festival 2017. His work has also appeared in Eurogamer, The Observer, Kotaku UK, Esquire UK and Develop.

Related Articles

Interview Mar 8th, 2019

Curve Digital's Buahin: "We still have a way to go to dispel assumptions that women don't play games"

as News Feb 15th, 2019

Human: Fall Flat coming to mobile in China as 505 Games partners with X.D. Network

News Feb 13th, 2019

Human: Fall Flat will land feet-first on mobile with a little help from 505 Games and Codeglue

Interview Nov 29th, 2018

Region Focus: London-based games companies on persevering in the face of Brexit

as Job News Mar 19th, 2018

QA and localisation firm Testronic journeys east to set up first office in Asia with new Bangkok set up

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies