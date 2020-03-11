Square Enix to shut down its mobile RPG Kou-Kyou-Sei Million Arthur

Square Enix will stop service for its mobile RPG Kou-Kyou-Sei Million Arthur later this year.

As announced on Square's website - translated via Siliconera - service for the game will end on May 12th 2020.

The game was launched in Japan on October 4th 2018 – it was first announced in February that year. Since its release, the publisher has continued to support the game with updates and events, but Square Enix has now claimed it will be too difficult to maintain a good service for its player base.

The Japanese firm has apologised to fans of the game and thanked its players for their support.

As of 3pm JST today, microtransactions ceased in-game and Crystals can no longer be bought. However, for those with remaining currency, they have until May 12th to use them. The game is currently on iOS and Android devices in Japan.

Shutdowns

Earlier this year, Square Enix announced it would be shutting down another of its mobile RPGs, Mobius Final Fantasy. In Japan, the game will shut down on March 31st. However, the rest of the world has until June 30th.

On November 5th 2019, the Japanese firm shuttered its servers for Star Ocean: Anamnesis.

However, the publisher isn't only shutting down mobile games - it is set to release new ones too. Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road will arrive on iOS and Android devices in Spring 2020. On top of that, pre-registration for War of the Visions: Final Fantasy Brave Exvius began last month. The game will also be out in Spring.