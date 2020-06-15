News

NetEase teams up with Warner Bros for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

Date Type Companies involved Size
June 15th, 2020 partnership NetEase
Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment 		Not disclosed
NetEase teams up with Warner Bros for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War
By , Staff Writer

Chinese tech giant NetEase has formed a strategic partnership with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment to develop The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War.

The officially licensed mobile strategy game will be based on the fantasy world created by J.R.R Tolkien in his trilogy of books. Set during the Third Age of Middle Earth, the game will take place in the fictional land of Arda.

"The Lord of the Rings is one of the most influential and celebrated literary works in the world, and we are thrilled to be able to work with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment again to deliver another exciting game for global players," said NetEase CEO and founder William Ding.

"With our deep mobile game development experience, world-class R&D team and increasing success in the most established mobile game markets in the world, we are confident we can bring these vibrant characters and spirited world of Middle-earth to life, and impress global fans with an inspiring new way to enjoy The Lord of the Rings."

This is not the first major IP NetEase is confirmed to be working on this year. In March, the Chinese firm teamed up with Marvel to develop an open-world RPG titled Marvel Future Revolution.

"New opportunities"

"With NetEase, we have an excellent partner for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War bringing gamers the mobile experience in this rich universe they are looking for," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

"This adaptation will unlock new opportunities for players to explore the iconic settings and characters of Middle-earth while utilising their strategic skills in battle."

Recently, it was reported that Warner Bros Interactive Entertainments parent organisation AT&T is looking to sell the games division.


Tags:
Kayleigh Partleton
Kayleigh Partleton
Staff Writer

A freelance writer based in Berkshire. Besides PG and PCGI she has written as a guides writer, specialising in RPG's and horror.

Related Articles

News Oct 30th, 2019

Warner Bros. and NetEase partner for card RPG Harry Potter: Magic Awakened

News May 20th, 2019

Publisher NetEase is bringing new original Marvel content to China and beyond

News May 20th, 2019

NetEase to launch first Pokemon mobile game in China

News Apr 8th, 2019

Kabam and NetEase partner for Chinese Android launch of Marvel Contest of Champions

News Mar 21st, 2019

GDC 2019: Mobile performance platform HeadSpin partners with NetEase

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies