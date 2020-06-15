NetEase teams up with Warner Bros for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War

Chinese tech giant NetEase has formed a strategic partnership with Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment to develop The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War.

The officially licensed mobile strategy game will be based on the fantasy world created by J.R.R Tolkien in his trilogy of books. Set during the Third Age of Middle Earth, the game will take place in the fictional land of Arda.

"The Lord of the Rings is one of the most influential and celebrated literary works in the world, and we are thrilled to be able to work with Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment again to deliver another exciting game for global players," said NetEase CEO and founder William Ding.

"With our deep mobile game development experience, world-class R&D team and increasing success in the most established mobile game markets in the world, we are confident we can bring these vibrant characters and spirited world of Middle-earth to life, and impress global fans with an inspiring new way to enjoy The Lord of the Rings."

This is not the first major IP NetEase is confirmed to be working on this year. In March, the Chinese firm teamed up with Marvel to develop an open-world RPG titled Marvel Future Revolution.

"New opportunities"

"With NetEase, we have an excellent partner for The Lord of the Rings: Rise to War bringing gamers the mobile experience in this rich universe they are looking for," said David Haddad, President, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment.

"This adaptation will unlock new opportunities for players to explore the iconic settings and characters of Middle-earth while utilising their strategic skills in battle."

Recently, it was reported that Warner Bros Interactive Entertainments parent organisation AT&T is looking to sell the games division.