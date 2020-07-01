Blockchain Gamer LIVE! to run alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital in September

Recently we announced that Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki will take place online in digital format on September 14-18. With over 1,500 people in attendance, you can expect to network with our truly global audience and learn from 220+ expert speakers from the world’s leading authorities in the games industry, across 14 themed conference tracks.

We can now reveal that Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 will take place alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital in September bringing a wider audience together for one mega-event! Blockchain technology has the potential to revolutionise games and at this event you will have the opportunity to hear from some of the finest minds in the industry.

So, if you’re curious to know more about blockchain for games, read on to find out exactly why you should come along to Blockchain Gamer LIVE! in September:

Blockchain for everyone

Whether you are an industry veteran, or completely new to blockchain, we’ve got you covered. Blockchain Gamer LIVE! will include 3 dedicated tracks covering everything from blockchain basics and new trends to investment, practical advice and NFT know-how. All talks will be streamed live, recorded and made available on demand so you can catch up with anything you might have missed whilst having those all-important business meetings.

Show me the money!

With the current global situation, investors have gone on the defensive and projects have been delayed - get ready to explore specific themed content focusing on the best strategy for surviving, thriving and raising cash in the blockchain space moving forward.

An established audience

Blockchain Gamer LIVE! is the perfect opportunity to network with professionals from all areas of the blockchain community, now with the added benefit of connecting with the wider games industry through Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital. Using a simple and effective meeting platform, you will be able to search and message all attendees as well as request, create and accept video meetings. Since 2014, we have welcomed over 25,000 people to our international conferences and as the owner of media including BlockchainGamer.biz and PocketGamer.biz, you can expect fantastic editorial coverage too.

Accessible from anywhere in the world

Our Blockchain Gamer LIVE! conferences have taken place across the globe from San Francisco to Hong Kong to London and now we are taking the event online for the first time. We will be delivering unmissable content direct to your screen, so you can conveniently join in from wherever you are in the world right now.

Call for speakers

We’re inviting anyone interested in speaking at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 or Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 to get in touch. If you’d like to share your expert insight with our global industry audience, be it a seminar or a panel debate, submit your proposal here. If you have any problems with the form, please email patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com.