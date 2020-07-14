News

Share your knowledge at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital

Share your knowledge at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital
By , Events Promotions Manager

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital heads online on September 14-18 alongside partner event Blockchain Gamer LIVE! for an entire week of seminars, fireside chats, networking and more.

With over 250 speakers expected to share their tips, tricks and nuggets of wisdom, we’re inviting you to get involved and share your knowledge with the industry. 

Whether you're a marketer or publisher, an investor or service provider, an artist or programmer, we guarantee there are many people who can gain valuable insight from your experience. We're proud to acknowledge that our attendees are the elite of the industry and we are consistently amazed by your talent, passion and creativity.

You're the experts - and we want to hear your story! If you'd like to get involved as a speaker, we're particularly interested in submissions for the following topics:

  • AI/machine learning
  • Audio design
  • 'Big data'
  • Business strategy
  • Company culture
  • Diversity
  • Esports
  • Game mechanics
  • Game production
  • Growth
  • Indie success/failure stories
  • Influencer marketing
  • Live ops
  • Localisation
  • Monetisation
  • Narrative development
  • Publishing principles
  • Social platform gaming
  • Talent acquisition
  • Team management
  • UA
  • UX

Submit your talk today or contact patty.toledo@steelmedianetwork.com for more information.

Not a speaker?

If speaking isn’t your thing, not to worry - you can still join us on September 14-18 as an attendee. Now is a great time to register and take full advantage of our Early Bird offer saving up to $300 on tickets. Book today!


Katy Reilly
Katy Reilly
Events Promotions Manager

Related Articles

as News Jul 1st, 2020

Blockchain Gamer LIVE! to run alongside Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital in September

News Jul 13th, 2020

The IGDA Finland Virtual Mentor Café returns for Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital - sign up now!

News Jul 9th, 2020

Ubisoft, King, Riot Games, Lab Cave and Women in Games confirmed to speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

News Jul 7th, 2020

Connect with top publishers and indie developers at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020. Sign up now!

News Jul 6th, 2020

Find your funding at Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 with the Investor Connector - sign up now!

Comments

No comments
View options
  • Order by latest to oldest
  • Order by oldest to latest
  • Show all replies