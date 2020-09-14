News

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 starts in less than an hour!

By , Special Features Editor

Let’s get down to business! Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 starts today!

And you still have time to take part in our biggest online conference yet if you book now!

What’s occurring?

The event kicks off at 8.45am (UK time) with a big welcome and introduction to kick off proceedings.

Day one is packed with exciting content across three themed tracks:

  • The Growth Track sponsored by Lab Cave
  • Global Trends sponsored by App Annie
  • Blockchain Basics - partner event Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1

Later in the week, tracks will also cover everything from live ops and developer tools, to esports and PC, plus game developer insights from the best in the business. The MeetToMatch virtual meeting platform is already buzzing with activity as more than 1,500 developers, publishers, investors and more connect with one another.

The event at-a-glance

Don’t miss out

We hope you’ll join us for this fantastic event and connect with the global games industry from the comfort of your own office, workspace or home.

Book your tickets now!

