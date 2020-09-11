Special thank you to the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020

Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 are just days away - and we’re proud to have some of the most incredible companies backing us for the online conferences.

Joining us for a whole week of stunning seminars, panels, roundtable discussions, keynotes, pitches, mentoring sessions and more taking place completely over the internet, we’d like to take a moment to give a special shoutout to these amazing firms supporting us next week.

And you can connect with them and the 680+ companies who will be online at our shows if you book your ticket now.

Diamond sponsors

Agora

Agora

Agora, Inc. is a global leader in Real-Time Engagement Platform-as-a-Service (RTE-PaaS). Our simple-to-use, highly customizable and cross-platform real-time video and audio SDKs provide developers with building blocks to turn any multi-player game into an interactive social platform.

Platinum sponsors

L-R: Microsoft Game Stack, Denuvo by Irdeto, Facebook Gaming

Microsoft Game Stack

Microsoft Game Stack is a full portfolio of game development tools and solutions powering today’s biggest games.

Denuvo by Irdeto

Denuvo Software Solutions was acquired by Irdeto in January 2018 and is the world leader in gaming security, protecting games on desktop, mobile, console and VR devices. Denuvo is the global leader in providing anti-piracy and anti-cheat solutions for games on desktop, mobile, console and VR devices. The company provides core technology and services for game publishers/platforms, independent software vendors, e-publishers and video publishers across the globe. Denuvo technology enables binary protection for games and enterprise applications across multiple platforms, including desktops (windows), consoles (PS4, Xbox), VR devices and mobile gaming. Denuvo’s gaming security technology prevents revenue loss for game publishers and disruptive, undesirable cheating in the gaming environment. To learn more about Denuvo solutions, please visit www.denuvo.com.

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming helps developers, publishers, marketers and streamers find success on a global scale, providing comprehensive business tools, monetization solutions, and meaningful connections to the world’s gaming community.

Gold sponsors

L-R: AppLovin, Unity, Ten Square Games, G-STAR, Singular, Twitter

AppLovin

AppLovin is a mobile games company that fuels many of the world's most popular mobile games through its game studios and marketing technology. Since 2012, the company’s platform has been instrumental in driving the explosive growth of mobile games around the globe, resulting in a richer mobile game ecosystem and better games for people everywhere. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally. Learn more at applovin.com.

Unity

Unity is the creator of the world’s leading real-time 3D development platform, giving users the most powerful and accessible tools to create, operate, and monetize experiences for the real-time world. Unity empowers anyone, regardless of skill level and industry, to create 3D visual content using world-class technology, operate using resources that maximize ease-of-use, and monetize, so that they can find success with their creations. The company’s 1,000 person development team keeps Unity at the forefront of development by working alongside partners such as Google, Facebook, Oculus, Autodesk, and Microsoft to ensure optimized support for the latest releases and platforms. Made with Unity experiences reach nearly three billion devices worldwide and have been installed more than 29 billion times in the last 12 months.

G-Star

G-STAR is the biggest games industry show in Korea. It’s also the most accessible games event in Asia and a great place to meet all the big names from the Asia-Pacific games scene.

If you aren’t looking at the Asia markets then you’re missing a lot of opportunity. The Asia-Pacific markets represent the biggest and fastest-growing parts of our $180 billion global industry. South Korea itself is in the top five, as are Japan and China.

Learn more at gotogstar.com.

Ten Square Games

Ten Square Games is one of the biggest mobile games development companies in Poland, with years of experience providing entertainment for millions of players worldwide. We excel at free-to-play games that simulate the most popular outdoor hobbies. The studio is currently working on several mobile projects that you can check in our portfolio.

Twitter

Twitter is what’s happening in the world and what people are talking about right now.

Singular

Singular is a marketing intelligence platform that unifies marketing analytics, giving marketers actionable insights from previously siloed data. By connecting upper funnel marketing data with lower-funnel attribution data, marketers can measure ROI from every touchpoint across multiple channels and optimize spend down to the most granular levels. Singular currently tracks over $10 billion in digital marketing spend to revenue and lifetime value across industries including commerce, travel, gaming, entertainment, media, and on-demand services. Singular customers include companies like Lyft, Yelp, Airbnb, LinkedIn, Symantec, Zynga, Match, and Twitter. Singular is backed by Norwest Venture Partners, General Catalyst, Thomvest Ventures, Method Capital, Translink Capital, DCM and Telstra Ventures.

Silver sponsors

L-R: JoyPac, Vungle, Hutch

Vungle

Vungle is the leading in-app performance marketing platform. Advertisers depend on Vungle's creative and LTV optimization technologies to reach and acquire high-value consumers. Top publishers rely on Vungle to generate superior revenue through video ads. Trusted by 50,000+ mobile apps worldwide with key developer partners such as Supercell, King, Zynga, EA, Ubisoft, Smule and MZ, Google, Honda, Allstate, L'oreal, Coca-Cola and Nissan. Vungle serves four billion video views per month on 1 billion unique devices, and is consistently top-rated in user quality by mobile industry performance indexes. Vungle is backed by Google Ventures, Thomvest Ventures and Crosslink Capital. The company is headquartered in San Francisco with offices in London, Berlin, Beijing, Tokyo, Seoul and Singapore.

Hutch

Since inception in 2011, Hutch has entertained over 250 million mobile players across game titles including Rebel Racing, F1® Manager, Top Drives, and Hot Wheels: Race Off. We’re dedicated to growing the racing genre on mobile, and enabling communities of players worldwide to celebrate their passion for cars. People make games, and our people are the heart and soul of Hutch. We’ve created a work environment that we’re proud of and enjoy spending time in. As a team, we work together and play together. We take on creative and technical challenges to make great games and have fun along the way.

JoyPac

JoyPac is a mobile game publisher that was created to help developers bridge the inherent gap between West and East, and go truly global. With senior teams in Copenhagen and Beijing, we’re made up of talented developers, publishers, analysts and UA experts solely focused on working with studios at every stage. Our goal is to bring joyful mobile game experiences to the millions of players around the world.

Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 Silver sponsor

Cocos-BCX

The platform for the next generation of digital game economy Cocos-BCX' , fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users.

Category sponsors

Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition): Kwalee (diamond), Supersonic, Jam City, G-Star

Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition): Chorus Worldwide (silver), Poki (associate)

Meeting System: Agora (associate)

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week: Hutch (platinum), Rovio

Track sponsors

The Growth Track: Lab Cave

The Developer Toolkit: Denuvo by Irdeto

Global Trends: App Annie

Live Ops Landscape: Microsoft Game Stack

Big Screen Gaming: Genvid Technologies

App Annie: App Annie

Hypercasual + Social Games: Tenjin

The Art of Publishing: Miniclip

Associate sponsors

L-R: AppRadar, HyprMX, CrazyLabs, ironSource, AdInMo, TENTUPLAY, Playtika, PickFu, Remerge, Rovio, SplitMetrics

Thank you all - we couldn’t do it without you!

Connect with our lovely sponsors!

You can meet all of our sponsors and the 680+ companies virtually attending Pocket Gamer Connects Helsinki Digital 2020 and Blockchain Gamer LIVE! Digital #1 if you book now!

If you book a ticket to November’s G-STAR Exhibition while you’re there, you can save an additional 20% too.

We’re also allocating a limited amount of free passes solely for small indie developers, enabling them to meet with investors and publishers, and learn from the industry’s biggest names. If you think you qualify, sign up here.

To support jobseekers during this difficult time, we’re inviting a select amount of people currently out of work and looking for a new role absolutely FREE.