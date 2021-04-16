Massive thank you to our amazing sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6

Everyone stop what you’re doing! Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #6 kicks off NEXT MONDAY!

Platinum sponsors

L-R: Xsolla, Facebook

Facebook

Facebook is the place to launch and grow your mobile game. Our solutions are uniquely designed to help drive discovery and to assist with monetization strategies within our diverse global gaming community. Furthermore, when you partner with Facebook. you partner with the entire family of apps and services, which allows you to further widen your reach and gives you access, not only to Facebook. But to Instagram and Network as well. As a whole, this presents game-marketers with the opportunity to maximise business value in a personalised, Innovative and efficient manner.

Xsolla

Xsolla is the video game business engine with a set of tools and services that help to operate and sell more games. Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla product suite caters to businesses from indie to enterprise, with: Xsolla Pay Station and its #1 Anti-fraud solution, Xsolla Partner Network, Xsolla Site Builder, Xsolla Store, Xsolla Login, and Xsolla Launcher. These tools work seamlessly to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing, and monetization so developers, publishers, and platform partners can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Ubisoft, Epic Games, and PUBG Corporation.

Gold sponsors

AdColony

Originally founded in 2008 by game developers, for game developers, AdColony has been helping apps grow and monetize their apps since Apple first introduced the App Store. AdColony is passionate about delivering the highest quality video advertising and beyond. AdColony is committed to delivering experiences that make monetizing a win for advertisers, developers, and users alike. We've been on the bleeding edge of instant-play video, interactive video, playables, advanced bidding, and we're ready for the future with full support for SKAdNetwork, AppTrackingTransparency, IAB standards, and beyond.

Ten Square Games

We're mobile games developers. One of the biggest in Poland. We live and breathe free-2-play games. We create games that simulate the most popular outdoor hobbies – it's our bread and butter. Our hits - Fishing Clash and Hunting Clash - have been beating records of popularity in the App Store and Google Play. In the humble hearts of our 320+ company pros, there’s always a desire for development and aspiration. We are a self-organizing, creative team of highly experienced and crazy talented experts, who contribute actively with ideas and together shape product vision.

Silver sponsors

JoyPac

JoyPac is a mobile game publisher that was created to help developers bridge the inherent gap between West and East, and go truly global. With senior teams in Copenhagen and Beijing, we’re made up of talented developers, publishers, analysts and UA experts solely focused on working with studios at every stage. Our goal is to bring joyful mobile game experiences to the millions of players around the world.

Catappult

The Catappult is the largest android distribution platform allowing developers to publish their apps/games to all major alternative stores without any technical integration. With a single APK, it gives the developer the power to reach hundreds of millions of users on the stores such as Aptoide, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Huawei, Cafe Bazaar, Meizu, Softonic, Multilaser, and more.

Number Eight

NumberEight gives new life to untapped 1st party data, empowering app developers, ad partners, and advertisers to connect with users in a relevant, impactful, and private way. We develop best-in-class artificial intelligence software for mobile devices to detect the real-world context (e.g., running, commuting) from devices’ sensors present and package them to deliver ID-less audiences (e.g., frequent joggers, culture vultures). All computations happen on-device, thus producing a privacy-by-design solution that guarantees a higher regulatory immunity.

Scuti.Store

Scuti is the world’s first personalized gCommerce and NFT marketplace, which provides players a new form of engagement and exciting rewards through their games, while providing all game-makers with the most lucrative new revenue streams. Scuti was formed by leading video game makers who, for the past 20 years, have launched many of the top global games and have designed this new platform to always ‘put players first’. Through Scuti, players discover fully curated offerings from coveted brands and are rewarded with every engagement and purchase, completely unobtrusive to the game experience, and without ever leaving their game.

Category sponsors

Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition): Kwalee, Jam City

Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition): Kwalee

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week: Rovio (gold), Ten Square Games (gold)

Games Jobs Live: MS-1 (Wargaming), Square Enix Montreal

Track sponsors

The Growth Track: Lab Cave Games

Global Trends: Pangle

Live Ops Landscape: Amazon Game Tech

Monetiser: Unity

Industry Visions & Values: Rovio

Esports + Influencers: Enthusiast Gaming

Hypercasual + Social: CrazyLabs

Beyond Games: SportQuake

The Art of Publishing: Ohayoo

CFO 101: Pollen VC

PG.biz Beyond IDFA Summit: Liftoff

Associate sponsors

L-R: Alconost, AudioMob, Xsolla Diamond Club, HyprMX, Fyber, AdInMo, InMobi, Darewise, MS-1 (Wargaming), Square Enix Montreal, Green Grey, Snap

