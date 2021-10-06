The eighth digital edition of Pocket Gamer Connects was sensational

In case you missed it, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 ran from September 27th to October 1st, our most recent five-day online event for the mobile games industry.

A truly global event, we welcomed 1,200 industry professionals representing more than 70 countries (73 to be precise!), connecting developers, publishers, service companies and investors from across the world.

With 22 themed tracks to choose from, it seemed as though everyone was raring to boost their knowledge and gain some insight, as we saw an impressive 25% increase in engagement with talks, seminars, and panels across the week.

The event also saw multiple matchmaking activities take place, including the first-ever Big Hypercasual Pitch, and more familiar formats such as Publisher SpeedMatch and the much-loved Big Indie Pitch competition.

PG Connects has always been a perfect environment for doing business and pushing your company forward, and Digital #8 was no exception, especially for developers and investors. Vadym Leonov, Co-founder at LoopyMood said “Investor Connector is a powerful tool for your company if you are looking for investments or just want to evaluate your chances. It's one of the few places where you can meet face to face with top industry representatives”.

And of course, we’d be remiss to discuss the event that was PG Connects Digital #8 without mentioning the Finnish-themed content and activities taking place throughout the week in a nod to our Helsinki live conference, which we would usually deliver around this time of the year.

We were delighted to partner with IGDA Finland for their Leadership Day, as well featuring multiple Nordic-themed talks and panels, and of course, it was fantastic to celebrate the winners of the second digital edition of Pocket Jam, in collaboration with the Finnish Game Jam.

Looking to the future, what’s NEXT, and back to live events in 2022

Steel Media CEO Chris James said: “The end of any conference is a bittersweet moment, and even more so with PG Connects Digital #8, as it represents being one step closer to the end of our digital-first conference adventure that we started around 18 months ago.

Our final digital shows of the year will have a fresh focus, with PG Connects Digital NEXT exploring new markets, new technology and new opportunities, whilst Beyond Games will examine the transformational impact of interactive media on the creative world.

We will be back to LIVE events next year starting with PG Connects London in January, 2022 Chris James Chris James

In case you missed the announcement, we will be back to LIVE events next year starting with PG Connects London in January 2022. Our live events will still have a hybrid element, so digital attendees can connect and watch talks, but we're finally going to be back to meeting people, sharing ideas, and getting business done face-to-face!

Finally, I'd just like to take the opportunity to say a massive thank you to everyone who has supported us over the last 18 months; the amazing sponsors who've stuck with us, the talented speakers who've shared so much great insight, the incredible Steel Media team who adapted to a completely new format and worked tirelessly to make every show special, and most of all, to the industry that came along, listened, had meetings and generally made the whole thing work. The beers will be on us in London!”

Coming up next…

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT will return on November 15th-17th with a fresh focus on everything that’s new and exciting in the mobile games space and beyond. Tickets are on sale now with Super Early Bird prices offering potential savings of up to $430!

Book your place today - but be quick, prices rise at midnight tomorrow.

Don’t forget to check the live events calendar for 2022 here and plan where you will connect with the global games industry next year.