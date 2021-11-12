Meet with more than 650 incredible companies at next week's Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT

Next week, thousands of representatives from more than 650 world-renowned companies will gather together virtually for five days of insightful future-gazing talks as we launch into Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT and Beyond Games. This is your chance to make new connections and enjoy being in a collaborative space with other creatives and leading industry professionals from across the various areas of the games industry ecosystem and beyond.

Book your ticket today to connect with developers, publishers, investors, top talent and more next week.

Let’s talk networking

All attendees will have unlimited access to the 24-hour MeetToMatch meeting platform meaning opportunities to network with the global games industry are available around the clock regardless of timezone differences. Alongside the meeting platform, there will also be a dedicated Discord server for more casual group discussion and one-to-one conversations.

Many of the world’s top games companies will be present at the conference, including the likes of DECA Games, Jam City, Xbox Games Studio, LEGO Ventures and many more. Read on to find out the A-Z list of companies that will be present at our upcoming conference.

A

A Thinking Ape Entertainment Ltd

Aalborg University

Abertay University

Ablaze Interactive

Access Creative College

Add-A-Tudez Entertainment Company

ADG Technology Inc

AdInMo

Admix

AFK Group

Agnitio Capital

AGOG Entertainment

Airapport

Airnow

Akatsuki Taiwan Inc.

Alconost Inc.

Alderon Games

Algonquin College

AllBinary

allcorrect

Alpha Potato

Alpha Potato

Altfuture

Altitude Games

Amplitude Studios

Amuzo Games

Andreas Johnsen

Angry Cat Studios

Animal Adoption Advocacy

Anna Sevryugina

Ansible Comms

Anteater Games GmbH

anti entropy

Anzu.io

AppMagic

Appsflyer

Arabic Games

Arcadous

Arcane Circus

Armiksoft

Arrogant Pixel LTD

Art Games Studio S.A.

Art&Fact

ARVORE

Ascended Studio

Atypical Types

AudioMob

AWS Game Tech

B

B7 Media

Backpack Software

Bad Seed

BattleBrew Productions

BBG Entertainment GmbH

Behaviour Interactive

beyondthosehills

Big Boss Battle

Big Immersive

BKOM Studios

Black 5 gaming

Block Bastards

BLVCK PiXEL

Boomzap

Bournemouth University

Bozzy Studios

Bragg Moore Consulting

Brand Authors

Branislav Gagic Music

Breynex

Brightdawn Entertainment

Bushra Burge Studio

C

Cactus Production

Ceospet Games

Cereal Games

Chaserace

ChaseRace K/S

Children of Cyberspace

CHORRUS GAMES S.L.

Classick Club

Clay Play

Coda Payments

coherence

Coutts

Creative Arts Management

Critical Force

CrocoMobi/Games&Apps

Crowned.gg

Cursor Arrows

Curve Digital

Cute Army

Cybernate

D

dabomb games

Dadiu

Danar.Dev

Danger Field/Crazy Goat Games

Dark Horse Digital

Dark Quixote Studio

Dataseat

DECA Games

DeeOneZ

Deepmist Studios

Definite Studios Pte. Ltd.

Deluxe Pixel Limited

Devil's Cider games

Didimo

Digital Extremes

Digital Universe

Digital Village

Distill Games

Dive

Dolphragon

DragonfiAR Limited

DreamProject

DT games

Duelshot

Dune Ventures

E

eduGamiTec

Electronic Motion Games

Ethic

Evil Zeppelin

Ex Orbi Ltd

Exceptionull Games

F

FactorTech

Falafel Games

Fandom

FGL & Tamalaki Publishing

Fit Mama Fitness Inc

Flavourworks

Flyer One Ventures

Flying Beast Labs

Flying Sheep Studios GmbH

Forgemaster Games

Forsbergsskola

FricknFrack Games

Friendbase AB

Frismos

Frog Nine Games

Frontier Zero Productions

Fundamentally Games

FunPlus

Fusion up studio

Fyber

G

Gacriva Studio

Game Art Brain GmbH

Game Hermits

Gamecorps Productions

Gameloft

Gameowdio

GamePoint

Games Aid

Games for Change

Games For Love

Games Laboratories Nigeria Limited

GAMETATOR

Gameye

Genix Lab

GetSocial, a Keywords Studio

Ghost Creative Studio

Global Game Jam

Go fashion

Goldsmiths

Good Thinking Games

GrahamOfLegend

Green island

GreenPark Sports

GreyCode

Ground Control Studios

GSN Games

Guild Software

H

Happy Volcano

Hermit Crab Studio

Hiber

HLaurentGameSounds

Homa Games

Howl Games

Huey Games Ltd

Hypeful

HyprMX

I

Imagination Port

Immortals

Imperia Online JSC

Indie Game Academy

InfoSoft NI Ltd

InGame Group

InnoGames GmbH

International Game Developers Association

Into Indie Games

IT-University of Copenhagen

Itatake

ITU

J

Jabatoba AB

Jagex

Jam City

Jara Ventures Ltd.

Jokey Studio Limited

JoyBridge

Joyixir

Joypac

Jumpgate AB

K

Kabam Montreal, Inc

Kajaani University of Applied Sciences

Keymailer

Khosouf Studio Middle East

Kids Industries

Kingston University London

Kiro'o Games

Kochava

Kokoro Games LLC

Kolibri Games GmbH

Kooky's Games

Kukouri Mobile Entertainment Ltd

KuniaLabs

Kwa Qua Games

Kybolt

Kynigos Partners

Kyy Games

L

LAB University of Applied Sciences

LAP

Left Field Labs

Legendary Games Ltd

LEGO Ventures

Lewk

Lightheart Entertainment

LILA Games

Lilith Games

Lincoln College

Liniad

Lionbridge

Lionheart Games

Little Ghost Games

Lockwood Publishing

LoopyMood

Lost Hoodie

Lowtek Games

Lozange Lab

LSE

Lucid Sight

Ludo World

Ludo.ai

Ludus

Lun Family Company

LVP

Lynx Entertainment

M

M.A.D tronics

Mad Data GmbH

Made With Jam

Make Real Ltd

Mampel Skyliner

Mana Brigade AB

Manticore Games

March Gaming

Massive Brush Studios

Mattel163 Limited

Maximum Games & Modus Games

Maysalward

Maze Theory

Me Myself and I

Metalife

Metropolia University of Applied Sciences

Mightier

MIKA Games

Mindhaven Games

Minicip

Miracle Tea Studios

Misc Games

Mobidictum

Mobile Game Doctor

Mobile Games Entertainment

Mojiworks

Moon Active

Moonwalk Audio

Mooo! Mobile Games Lab

Moregeek

Morgan Sports Law

Multiscription

MY.GAMES

MyGamez Ltd.

MYTONA

N

N3TWORK

NanoTribe

Narcade

ND

Neon Doctrine

Nerd Monkeys

Newcore games

Newzoo

NFTS

Nitro Games

No Moss Studios

No Roof Games Oy

Nonsum Games

Nordic Game Resources AB

NTT Data

NuChallenger

Nukearts

NumberEight

O

Octagon Game Studio

Oddsock Concepts

OkLetsPlay

OLD SKULL GAMES

On the Edge

ONE

OPNEONGAMES STUDIO

Original Games

OrnavGames

OÜ BlueRay

Outplay Entertainment

Oxyverse

P

Patika Games LLC

Pawz Crypto

Perth College UHI

Pi-Dev

Picnic Game Labs

Pixel Dash Studios

PlatformE

Platonic Partnership

Play Ventures

Playable Factory

Playdew

Playspace

Playtika

PLAYTOUCH

PocApp Studios

PocketGamer.biz

Pollen VC

Polystream

Portobello

Prophecy Games

Psypher Interactive

Pulkka Creative

Punch Games

Puzzles & Games

Q

Quantum Tech Partners

Quarantine Studios Oy

QUDO by Block Bastards

Quicksave Interactive

QYJO Pvt Ltd

R

Raid Base

Raincrow Studios, Inc.

Random Potion

Ready Player Me

Real Media Now

Reality Gaming Group

Realmix Media

Rebellion

Red Phantom Games

Remerge

Resistance Studio

Return Entertainment

Rmit

Robert Bird Group

RoboBot Studio

RocketRide Games inc.

Rotub Games

Rovio

Royal Bank of Canada

ROYAL COLLEGE OF ART

S

SAE Institute Bochum

Safe In Our World

Sakura Games

Salom Bros

SapienPlay Ltd

Sara Saber (Consultancy)

SayGames

Scalp Studios

Schmutza

ScribbleScape

Seattle Indies

SenAm Games

Servers.com

Seven Point Red Ltd

SG Organisations Limited

Shadow Factory

Shotgun Gaming Oy

SideQuest Sweden AB

Sinuate Labs

Sisu Game Ventures

Sketchbook Games

Skunkworks

Skystone Games

Small Giant Games

Smart School Websites

Smash Head Studio

Smash Mountain Studio

SN Enterprise

Snappi

Snowprint Studios

SO REAL Digital Twins

Solaris Mobile

Something Clever Games

Space Indie Studios

Spritewrench Studios

sQuaricon Prague s.r.o.

Stakester

Starloop Studios

Steel Dynamite Interactive LLC

Steel Media Ltd

STILLFRONT GROUP

Stingray Games GmbH

Storm in a Teacup

Storybyte Studio Ltd

Sunderby folkhögskola

Super Evil Megacorp

Superplus Games

Supersocial

SuperWorld

Supremacy Games

Sviper

Sycoforge GmbH

SynaptixGames

T

Tag Games

Take This

TAMK

Tampere University

TapNation

TapTapBoom

Taso Advisory

Tataki Studio

Tenjin

Teravision Games

Testronic

TestUni

The Endless Summer - Search For Surf

The Escape Roomer

The Inspiracy

The SandBox

The Virtulab

TheoTGames

Think and Learn

This Outfit Does Not Exist

Thud Media

Thundermark Games Inc.

Tiltify

Tilting Point

tiplay studio

Trail

Transcend Fund

Traplight Games

Treewood Studios Inc.

Trophy Games

Truemax (school)

TruePlayers

Truth and Tales

TryHard Games

TUNI

Turku University of Applied Sciences

Twisted BrainZ

Two Hat

Two Sore Thumbs ltd

Two Way Media

U

Ubisoft Abu Dhabi

Uniplay Digital

Unity Technologies

University of Southampton // NUCLEOLUS

University of Southern California

University of St Andrews

University of Westminster

University of Worcester

Unlock Audio

Uplandme, Inc.

Upside Down Bird

USC Games

V

Vardiya Brand Workers

Velo

Velo Partners

Verne

VHS

Video Mind Games Ltd

Video Romantic

Vilniaus Simono Daukanto gimnazija

Virtually Human Studio

Visible Entertainment

VIVID GAMES S.A.

Volmi Games

Voodoo

W

Waken Games

Walking Squid B.V.

Warner Bros Games Boston

Waste Creative

WatchMaster ICP GmbH

Weaver Interactive

Wentworth Institute of technology

Whitepot Studios

WildMeta

Wonderzone Games Ltd

Wooga

X

Xamk

Xbox Game Studio

Xsolla

Z

ZA Risk Ltd

ZAG Games

Zemblanity Games

Zeppelin Studio

Zynga Game Network India

1-9

12traits

1452 Design

1C Publishing EU

1titled Studios

1Up Fund

80 Level

Book your place today

Ready to meet all of these fantastic companies? Well, the good news is you don’t have to wait until next week! If you book your ticket today you can hop right into the meeting platform and start requesting meetings right now!

We also have special discounts available for indie developers, students and jobseekers through application forms (click on the designated links for access).

See you next week!