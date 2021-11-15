It’s today - Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT is here!

The time is now. Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT is kicking off as we speak.

If you’re looking to join all the conference action, we still have a limited number of tickets available for you to take advantage of what the leading B2B mobile games industry conference has to offer.

Get your ticket booked now to get connected with games professionals from all over the world, we have several meeting platforms available and matchmaking activities prepared to ensure attendees get the best networking experience possible. Get to know the companies you can connect with at this edition of PGC Digital NEXT here.

What’s going on at PGC Digital NEXT today?

PGC Digital NEXT is starting the day at 8:45am (UK time) with a warm welcome and introduction to the conference from Steel Media CEO Chris James.

The first day is absolutely packed with amazing content including a number of our themed conference tracks to choose from and follow as outlined below:

Ad Insights, sponsored by Admix, from 9am to 12pm

The Art of Publishing, sponsored by CrazyLabs, from 9am to 12:10pm

New Market Monetiser from 2pm to 4:10pm

Incredible Indies from 3pm to 5:40pm

Mastering Multiplayer, sponsored by Photon Engine, from 4:20pm to 6pm

Please note that all timings are shown in UK time.

Investor Connector also takes place both early in the day from 9am to 12pm and in the later evening from 5pm to 8pm for night owls, with our Journalist Bar taking place from 2pm to 3pm. Our Discord chat and 24 hour MeetToMatch virtual meeting platform are already open and hosting hundreds of new connections and forward-thinking conversations.

For a more detailed view of what you can expect from today, view the entire event schedule here.

What you can expect from the three-day event:

Get your tickets before it’s too late

Be sure not to miss all the conference action and opportunities to connect with the global games industry. Join us all week by booking your tickets today and securing access to both PGC Digital NEXT and our Beyond Games conference coming up at the end of the week.