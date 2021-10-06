Discover what's NEXT in mobile games at the 9th digital edition of PG Connects

The leading online mobile games industry conference, Pocket Gamer Connects Digital, returns on November 15-17 for its ninth edition with a fresh focus on everything that's new and exciting in the mobile game space and beyond.

Where is the money being made in the world?

What are the new trends in game design?

How has the pandemic affected our industry?

Who are tomorrow's gamers?

What do the metaverse, transmedia and digital convergence mean for your business?

Let's venture on this journey together.

We've run 30 Connects events now since 2014, but just because you're familiar with the format, don't think you've seen it all before.

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT will take place 100% online, and feature new track themes and new video content designed to look to the future.

Call for speakers

Have you got incredible insights that you want to share with the global games industry? We’re inviting you to get involved and speak at Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT.

Whether you’re an investor or service provider, an artist or a developer, UX designer or a producer - or even someone who works in other creative industries that crossover with games - there are many people who can benefit from your insight.

A little added bonus...

Your ticket to Pocket Gamer Connects Digital NEXT also includes complimentary access to the two-day online conference Beyond Games taking place the same week on November 18-19. If you work in TV, film, fashion, sport, music, or any of the digital arts, this two-day dedicated Beyond Games conference is a must-see to discover how games tech is changing your world too.

