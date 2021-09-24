We’re giving a special thank you to the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8

Get ready to connect with top companies from the games industry, as Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #8 goes live next week.

Platinum sponsors

L-R: AppsFlyer, Xsolla, Facebook

Xsolla

Xsolla is the video game commerce company, powered by its Transaction Engine and Business Engine, that helps developers and publishers market, sell, connect and optimise their games globally.

Serving only the video game industry, the Xsolla Transaction Engine powers the full suite of cloud-based tools to promote and monetize projects, while Xsolla Business Engine provides clients with the roadmap to maximize those tools, and connect them with industry partnerships to expand their business.

The two work seamlessly together -- for businesses of all sizes, from indie to enterprise -- to solve the complexities of distribution, marketing and monetization so they can increase their audience, sales and revenue. Headquartered in Los Angeles, with offices worldwide, Xsolla operates as a merchant and seller of record for major gaming entities like Valve, Twitch, Roblox, Ubisoft, Epic Games and KRAFTON.

Facebook

Facebook is the place to launch and grow your mobile game. Our solutions are uniquely designed to help drive discovery and to assist with monetisation strategies within our diverse global gaming community.

Furthermore, when you partner with Facebook. you partner with the entire family of apps and services, which allows you to further widen your reach and gives you access, not only to Facebook. But to Instagram and Network as well. As a whole, this presents game-marketers with the opportunity to maximise business value in a personalised, Innovative and efficient manner.

AppsFlyer

AppsFlyer helps marketers make good choices for their business and their customers through innovative, privacy-preserving measurement, analytics, and engagement technologies. Built on the idea that brands can increase customer privacy while providing exceptional experiences,

AppsFlyer empowers over 12,000 brands and more than 8,000 technology partners to create better, more meaningful customer relationships. To learn more, visit the official site.

Gold sponsors

L-R: AppLovin, Jam City, Denuvo by Irdeto, Trade and Invest BC

AppLovin

AppLovin’s leading marketing software provides developers a powerful set of solutions to grow their mobile apps. AppLovin’s technology platform enables developers to market, monetize, analyze and publish their apps. The company’s first-party content includes over 200 popular, engaging apps and its technology brings that content to millions of users around the world. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally.

Jam City

Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world. Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring social gaming franchises for mobile, including Cookie Jam (a Facebook ‘Game of the Year’ winner) and Panda Pop.

Jam City is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative-rich mobile games for iconic entertainment brands including Harry Potter and Family Guy. Jam City has more than 500 employees across studios in Los Angeles (HQ), San Francisco, San Diego, Bogota and Buenos Aires.

Denuvo by Irdeto

Denuvo Software Solutions GmbH was acquired by Irdeto in January 2018 and is the world leader in gaming security, protecting games on desktop, mobile, console and VR devices. Denuvo is the global leader in providing anti-piracy and anti-cheat solutions for games on desktop, mobile, console and VR devices.

The company provides core technology and services for game publishers/platforms, independent software vendors, e-publishers and video publishers across the globe. Denuvo technology enables binary protection for games and enterprise applications across multiple platforms, including desktops (windows), consoles (PS4, Xbox), VR devices and mobile gaming.

Denuvo’s gaming security technology prevents revenue loss for game publishers and disruptive, undesirable cheating in the gaming environment.

Trade and Invest BC

Trade and Invest BC helps international companies invest in British Columbia, one of North America's most competitive and dynamic business environments. Strategically located at the commercial crossroads between the Asia-Pacific region and North America, British Columbia is Canada's Pacific Rim province. Companies in British Columbia benefit from competitive taxes and operating costs, stable labour conditions, and an exceptional multicultural workforce that is well educated, highly skilled, and productive.

Silver sponsors

L-R: JoyPac, AppTweak, SocialPeta, Frogmind, GooglePlay

JoyPac

JoyPac is a mobile game publisher that was created to help developers bridge the inherent gap between West and East, and go truly global. With senior teams in Copenhagen and Beijing, we’re made up of talented developers, publishers, analysts and UA experts solely focused on working with studios at every stage. Our goal is to bring joyful mobile game experiences to millions of players around the world.

AppTweak

AppTweak is the leading ASO Tool for Apps & Games driven by Data Science. We're the most complete tool to help grow app businesses. Our services include ASO Intelligence, Market Intelligence, App Intelligence, Ad Intelligence, and Social Advertising insights.

We support more than 1,400 mobile leaders in over 90 countries, including Zynga, Yelp, Zalando, Jam City, EA, Babbel, Tui, Amazon, among many others. We also support top developers and publishers in their daily operations by providing in-depth ASO recommendations and audits. We have offices in Brussels, San Francisco, Bengaluru, and Tokyo that ensure the best customer service.

Google Play

Google Play partners with games developers. Together, we’re able to deliver more powerful experiences to people around the world by combining developer creativity with Google Play platforms and tools.

Our global reach and distribution puts games in front of more than two billion Android users. We also make it easy for developers to build a business - as of February 2020, developers around the world (excluding China) have earned more than $80 billion with Google Play. Our tools enable developers to improve the quality of their apps, respond to user reviews, test new features, track performance data, and much more.

Learn more by taking a free Google Play Academy course: Games Business Fundamentals.

SocialPeta

SocialPeta is the world’s leading advertisement creative spy and analysis platform, dedicated to offering top ads creative and marketing strategy for both advertisers and publishers. Serving as an essential ad and marketing intelligence platform, SocialPeta focuses on Ad Intelligence、Cost Intelligence、Ad Creatives, Audience Insight, Advertising Strategy.

SocialPeta helps users in the in-depth analysis of advertising trends with the detailed graphical representation of the fluctuations in an organized manner. The massive database of SocialPeta is fetched from 73 top publishing networks across 46 countries.

This database contains over 980M ad creatives. Intelligence with Ads, Market, Cost, App, Audience, eCom and Brand. Help you develop your business in all marketing decisions. Currently, we have more than 200 enterprise clients including Google, Supercell, iGG, Fun Plus, Bigo Live, 37games and more.

Frogmind Games

Frogmind is an award-winning mobile games studio from Helsinki founded in 2012, working in a long-term co-operation with Supercell. We are best known for our games Badland, Badland 2, Badland Brawl, Rumble Stars and Rumble Hockey which have garnered over 170 million players and have won multiple industry awards including App Store iPad Game of the Year and Apple Design award. Currently working on making everyone with a phone a game developer.

Category sponsors:

Big Hypercasual Pitch: Sunday (lead sponsor), Kwalee (associate)

Careers Week: Whatwapp (associate), Aardvark Swift (partner), Amiqus (partner), Games Factory Talents (partner), Games Jobs Direct (partner)

Track sponsors

Monetiser: Unity

The Growth Track: SuperScale

Ad Insights: Admix

Hypercasual and Social Games: CrazyLabs

Blockchain Basics: DappRadar

NFT Know-how: DappRadar

Mastering Multiplayer: Photon Engine

Influencer Impact: HypeFactory

Industry Visions and Values: SpecialEffect/One Special Day (partner)

Associate sponsors

