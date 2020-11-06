Special thank you to the sponsors for next week’s Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4

Pocket Gamer Connects Digital #4 is just days away - and we’re proud to have some of the most incredible companies backing us for our fourth online conference.

Diamond sponsors

Microsoft Game Stack

Microsoft Game Stack is a full portfolio of game development tools and solutions powering today’s biggest games.

Platinum sponsors

Facebook Gaming

Facebook Gaming helps developers, publishers, marketers and streamers find success on a global scale, providing comprehensive business tools, monetization solutions, and meaningful connections to the world’s gaming community.

Gold sponsors

L-R: King Abdullah II Fund for Development, Jordan Gaming Lab, Jordan Gaming Summit, G-STAR, AppLovin

AppLovin

AppLovin is a global leader in mobile entertainment. Its studios create popular, immersive mobile games and its technology brings games to more players around the world. Since 2012, the company’s platform has been instrumental in driving the explosive growth of mobile games, resulting in a richer ecosystem and more games played by millions of people every day. AppLovin is headquartered in Palo Alto, California with several offices globally. Learn more at applovin.com.

G-STAR

G-STAR is the biggest games industry show in Korea. It’s also the most accessible games event in Asia and a great place to meet all the big names from the Asia-Pacific games scene.

If you aren’t looking at the Asia markets then you’re missing a lot of opportunity. The Asia-Pacific markets represent the biggest and fastest-growing parts of our $180 billion global industry. South Korea itself is in the top five, as are Japan and China.

King Abdullah II Fund for Development

King Abdullah II Fund for Development programs and projects target individuals, groups, companies, public and private institutions and civil society organizations through the optimum investment of Jordanians’ potential and latent capabilities. The aim is also to promote youth productivity through training and qualification, in addition to support excellence and creativity activities of all forms in order to reach a unique level of qualified human resources. This can be achieved through a framework which embodies the principles of the fund such as transparency, productivity, learning, sustainability, team spirit and efficient funding.

Silver sponsors

Vungle

Vungle is the trusted guide for growth and engagement and transforms how people discover and experience apps. Mobile application developers partner with Vungle to monetize their apps through innovative in-app ad experiences that are inspired by insight and crafted with creativity. Advertisers depend on Vungle to reach, acquire, and retain high-value users worldwide. Vungle develops tools that include data-led buying and UX recommendations, ad format innovation, creative automation, and more. Vungle’s data-optimized ads run on over 2 billion unique devices to drive engagement and increase returns with publishers and advertisers ranging from indie studios to powerhouse brands.

Category sponsors

Games Development 101: King Abdullah II Fund for Development, Jordan Gaming Lab, Jordan Gaming Summit

Big Indie Pitch (Mobile Edition): Plug In Digital, Kwalee (diamond season sponsor), G-STAR (season sponsor)

Big Indie Pitch (PC & Console Edition): G-STAR (season sponsor)

Meeting system: APPTUTTi, Owlcat Games

Pocket Gamer Connects Careers Week: Ubisoft Abu Dhabi, Hytale / Hypixel Studios, ZEBEDEE, Futureplay Games

Track sponsors

Global Trends: GameAnalytics

Monetiser: AdColony

Incredible Indies: Voodoo

Esports + Influencers: Enthusiast Gaming

Hypercasual & Social Games: Crazy Labs

The Art of Publishing: Tilting Point

Marvelous MENA: Play 3arabi

Associate sponsors

L-R: Unity, App Annie, Pollen VC, Fyber, Frameplay, Dive, APPTUTTi, AppTweak, ZEBEDEE, Playtika, Hytale, Hypixel Studios, AppSealing, Ubisoft Abu Dhabi, Digital Turbine, Owlcat Games, Futureplay Games

