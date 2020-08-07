Digital sales made up 55.6 per cent of Nintendo's software revenue in Q1 FY21

Digital sales made up 55.6 per cent of total revenue made through Nintendo's software in Q1 FY21.

For the first time in its history, the Japanese firm generated more money through digital offerings over physical game copies. For the last quarter, Nintendo made ¥101 billion ($954 million) through digital sales, an increase of 229.9 per cent year-on-year.

Furthermore, the majority of digital sales revenue, 67.7 per cent, was made via downloadable versions of games that had a physical release too. Furthermore, Animal Crossing: New Horizons proved to be a popular downloadable purchase, with digital sales accounting for around 50 per cent of copies sold.

A great quarter

Overall, Nintendo experienced a remarkable start to its 2021 fiscal year, as it generated ¥358.1 billion ($3.4 billion) in net sales. The company's mobile division also performed well as it made ¥13.2 billion ($125 million).